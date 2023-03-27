MYH vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 13

The 13th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) squaring off against the Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday (March 27).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have won two of their last five matches. The Bangladesh Tigers, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four games. The Bangladesh Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Malaysian Hawks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MYH vs BDT Match Details

The 13th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 27 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MYH vs BDT, Match 13

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Malaysian Hawks and Pakistan Eagles, where a total of 149 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MYH vs BDT Form Guide

MYH - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

BDT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

MYH vs BDT Probable Playing XI

MYH Playing XI

No injury updates

Hairil Anuar (wk), Mohammad Ishak, Norwira Zazmie, Suharril Fetri, Shaiful Azrol Bin Azahan, Ahmad Asby, Mohd Qayyum Khan, Ainool Hafizs, Abdul Rashid ©, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Roszaidi Roslan

BDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Saleh Shadman ©, Aymaan Khan, Tariqul Islam, Md Zakir Hossen, Anwar Zahid, Mohammad Ali Khan, MD Foysal Rahman, Samsul Haque, Md Ahad Hossian (wk), Mehedi Hassan Modhu, Tanveer Siddik Rasel

MYH vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Anuar

H Anuar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ahad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Zazmie

A Hafizs and N Zazmie are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Hassan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Shadman

S Fetri and S Shadman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Haque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Tan Haris

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tan Haris and A Zahid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bin Fhadli is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MYH vs BDT match captain and vice-captain choices

N Zazmie

N Zazmie will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 294 points in the last four matches.

A Hafizs

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Hafizs the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 278 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for MYH vs BDT, Match 13

S Fetri

S Shadman

A Hafizs

A Tan Haris

N Zazmie

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Hassan

All-rounders: S Shadman, S Haque, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Rashid, A Tan Haris, A Zahid, M Bin Fhadli

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Zakir

All-rounders: S Shadman, S Haque, S Fetri, M Foysal

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, A Zahid, M Bin Fhadli

