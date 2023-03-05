The 29th game of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Nabajyoti Club (NBC) square off against Gauhati Town Club (GTC) at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NBC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Nabajyoti Club have won two of their last eight games, while Town Club have won six of their last nine. Nabajyoti Club will look to win the game, but Town Club are expected to prevail.

NBC vs GTC Match Details

The 29th game of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 5 at Judges Field in Guwahati at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NBC vs GTC, Match 29

Date and Time: March 5, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Cricket Club and Nabajyoti Club saw 373 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

NBC vs GTC Form Guide

NBC - Won two of their last eight games

GTC - Won six of their last nine games

NBC vs GTC Probable Playing XIs

NBC

No injury update

Roshan Alam, Chanakya Sarma, Denish Das (c), Nibir Deka, Nihar Deka, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Bishal Roy, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas, Parvej Musaraf, Ravi Chetri

GTC

No injury update

Nasir Ullah (wk), Vijay Gautam-l, Pradyaun Saikia (c), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Dhruv Borah, Akash Sengupta, Gokol Sharma, RL Mali, TS Saha, S Ghadigaonkar, Arnab Chaudhuri

NBC vs GTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ullah

Ullah is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Singha Roy is another good pick.

Batters

P Saikia

Saikia and B Roy are the two best batter picks. N Deka played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Borah

Borah and R Alam are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Sharma is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Sengupta

The top bowler picks are A Ajij and A Sengupta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Mali is another good pick.

NBC vs GTC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sengupta

Sengupta bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 901 points in the last nine games.

A Ajij

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ajij the captain or vice-captaon, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 546 points in the last nine games.

Five Must-Picks for NBC vs GTC, Match 29

A Ajij

A Sengupta

D Borah

R Mali

P Saikia

Nabajyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it;s advisable to pick at least four bowlers who bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nabajyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: B Roy, N Deka, S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: R Alam, D Borah, G Sharma

Bowlers: R Mali, A Ajij, A Sengupta

Nabajyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: B Roy, N Deka, P Saikia

All-rounders: R Alam, D Borah, G Sharma

Bowlers: R Mali, A Ajij, A Sengupta, C Sarma

Poll : 0 votes