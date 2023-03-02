NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 24

Nabajyoti Club (NBC) will take on 91 Yards Club (NYC) in the 24th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2023 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

Nabajyoti Club haven’t had a good campaign so far. After playing seven matches, they only have two wins to their name and have lost on five occasions. With four points, they are fifth in the table.

91 Yards Club, on the other hand, have been marginally better. They have won three of their seven games and have suffered four defeats. They are fourth in the standings, just above Nabajyoti Club. In fact, 91 Yards beat Nabajyoti Club by five wickets in their most recent game.

NBC vs NYC Match Details, Match 24

The 24th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be played on March 2 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NBC vs NYC, Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 24

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NBC vs NYC Pitch Report

The Judges Field is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 200-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 173.5

Average second innings score: 154

NBC vs NYC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Nabajyoti Club: L-W-L-L-L

91 Yards Club: W-W-L-W-L

NBC vs NYC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nabajyoti Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Nabajyoti Club Probable Playing 11

Nibir Deka, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Avijit Singha Roy, Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfore, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas, Dipjyoti Saikia, Ravi Chetri, and Roshan Alam

91 Yards Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

91 Yards Club Probable Playing 11

Kunal Sakia, Siddhesh Wath, Danish Ahmed, Shubham Dubey, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Ishan Ahmed, Roshan Topno, Sunil Lachit, Kunal Sharma, and Saurav Dihigya

NBC vs NYC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Sakia (7 matches, 118 runs, Strike Rate: 107.27)

K Sakia is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 118 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of over 107.

Top Batter pick

B Roy Jr (7 matches, 111 runs and 5 wickets)

B Roy Jr. is the second-highest run-scorer for his side. He has hammered 111 runs at a strike rate of over 132 and Roy has also taken five wickets at an economy of 9.60.

Top All-rounder pick

R Alam (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 18.33)

R Alam has done well with the ball in hand. He has picked up six wickets at a bowling average of 18.33.

Top Bowler pick

D Rabha (7 matches, 63 runs and 9 wickets)

D Rabha is the highest wicket-taker for his team in the entire tournament. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 15.67. Rabha has also scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 146.51.

NBC vs NYC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dipak

R Dipak is the leading wicket-taker for his side with nine wickets in five matches at an average of 15. He is also the second-highest run-scorer and has hammered 170 runs at an average of 42.50 and has a strike rate of 147.83. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Ahmed

D Ahmed has also been extremely valuable with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 131 runs in six games at a strike rate close to 120. Ahmed also has six wickets at an economy of 8.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Dipak 170 runs and 9 wickets 504 points D Ahmed 131 runs and 6 wickets 416 points D Rabha 63 runs and 9 wickets 381 points B Roy Jr 111 runs and 5 wickets 335 points K Sakia 118 runs 257 points

NBC vs NYC match expert tips

R Dipak has been in outstanding form for his side in both departments. He could prove to be a reliable multiplier pick as he has been very consistent.

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Sakia, A Singha Roy

Batters: B Roy Jr, K Sarma, N Deka

All-rounders: D Ahmed, R Alam

Bowlers: R Dipak, D Rabha, P Ray, C Sarma

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Sakia, A Singha Roy

Batters: B Roy Jr, K Sarma, S Wath

All-rounders: D Ahmed, R Alam

Bowlers: R Dipak, D Rabha, P Ray, C Sarma

