NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC Elite Championship, Match 20

NCM Investments (NCMI) will take on Ceylinco CC (CECC) in the Match 20 of the KCC Elite Championship at Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 20.

NCM Investments have been brilliant so far in the ongoing tournament. They have won all their matches and are on top of the table with four points.

Meanwhile, Ceylinco CC are in eighth spot having lost all three of their games and will be desperately searching for a way to bounce back.

NCMI vs CECC Match Details, Match 20

The Match 20 of KCC Elite Championship will be played on February 15 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs CECC, KCC Elite Championship, Match 20

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NCMI vs CECC Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground has been a high scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has also been breached once and bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 177.7

Average second innings score: 129.25

NCMI vs CECC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

NCM Investments: W-W

Ceylinco CC: L-L-L

NCMI vs CECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCM Investments Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

NCM Investments Probable Playing 11

MM Ali, Shahrukh Quddus, Adnan Idrees, Edson Silva(C), Diju Xavier, Ali Basha Basha Shaikh, Mahammad lliyaz, Nimish Lathif, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, and Robin Samuel.

Ceylinco CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ceylinco CC Probable Playing 11

Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Deepal Melvo, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Sajeeb Kunjavaru, Samith Chaminda, Suresh Dilan Dilan Fernando, Ahilan Ratnam, Mohamed Rameez, Nilesh Patil(C), DSK Madushanka, and Madusha Malshan.

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Weerasekara (3 matches, 56 runs and 2 wickets)

V Weerasekara is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 56 runs in three matches at a strike rate close to 120. He also has two wickets to his name.

Top Batter pick

D Xavier (4 matches, 169 runs, Strike Rate: 172.45)

D Xavier is the leading run-scorer for NCM Investments. He has smacked 169 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 172.45.

Top All-rounder pick

N Lathif (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.93)

N Lathif has been valuable for his side with the ball in hand. He has scalped eight wickets so far in four matches and possesses an economy rate of 6.93.

Top Bowler pick

M Prasan (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.43)

M Prasan has also contributed well on the bowling front. He has taken six scalps so far and has also been excellent at keeping things tight. Prasan has an excellent economy of 4.43.

NCMI vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Idrees

A Idrees has hammered 117 runs at a strike rate close to 165. He has been decisive with the ball and is the top wicket-taker for his side. Idrees has picked up nine wickets at an average of 5.67 and an economy rate of 3.73. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Shafran

M Shafran is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and also has a strike rate of 139.02. Shafran has also taken six wickets in four matches so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Idrees 117 runs and 9 wickets 457 points M Shafran 171 runs and 6 wickets 423 points D Xavier 169 runs 317 points N Lathif 8 wickets 263 points M Prasan 6 wickets 263 points

NCMI vs CECC match expert tips

A Idrees and M Shafran have been brilliant in both departments and can prove to be a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Weerasekara

Batters: D Xavier, N Hussain Syed, E Silva, V Abhishek

All-rounders: A Idrees, M Shafran, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, N Kumara, D Lahiru

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: V Weerasekara, U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, N Hussain Syed, E Silva, V Abhishek

All-rounders: A Idrees, M Shafran, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, N Kumara

