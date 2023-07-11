NCMI vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T10, Match 33

The NCM Investment (NCMI) will face the Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the 33rd match of the KCC T10 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, July 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 33.

The NCM Investment have done quite well so far. They are fourth in the table and have won four of their seven games. They have eight points under their belt and are coming into this contest on the back of a victory.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Swedish are second in the standings. They have won five of their seven games. They have 10 points and trail table-toppers by just two points.

NCMI vs KS Match Details, Match 33

The Match 33 of KCC T10 will be played on July 12 at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to commence at 12.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs KS, KCC T10, Match 33

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, 12.45 am IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NCMI vs KS Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground is known for producing a batting-friendly track. The boundaries are shorter and both camps will look to capitalize on that. Bowlers need to be really careful about the areas they bowl at.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 105.67

Average second innings score: 87.67

NCMI vs KS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

NCM Investment: W-L-L-W-W

Kuwait Swedish: W-L-W-W-W

NCMI vs KS probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCM Investment Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

NCM Investment Probable Playing 11

Unnimohan Mohandas, Diju Xavier (C), MM Ali, Vasudev Dalta, Praveen Cletus, Shahrukh Quddus, Nimish Lathif, Renil Raj, Nasir Hussain(wk), Manjula Prasan, and Indika Mangalam.

Kuwait Swedish Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

R Sandaruwan, Usman Ghani (C), Mohammed Faisal, Azizul Hoque, Farhan Meer, Ridmika Nimesh, Basir Khan, Asanka Silva, Ali Zaheer Udin, Het Kishore(wk), and Md Abu Sayed.

NCMI vs KS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Xavier (7 matches, 140 runs, Strike Rate: 144.33)

D Xavier will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for the NCM Investments with 140 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 144.33.

Top Batter pick

R Sandaruwan (7 matches, 119 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

R Sandaruwan has been in fantastic form with the bat. He has hammered 119 runs at a strike rate of 175 and could prove to be decisive.

Top All-rounder pick

R Nimesh (7 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.86)

R Nimesh is the leading wicket-taker for the Kuwait Swedish. He has been superb with the ball and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.86.

Top Bowler pick

M Dilhan (7 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 13.83)

M Dilhan has registered six dismissals in seven games so far. However, he has been very expensive and has an economy of 13.83.

NCMI vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Zaheeruddin

A Zaheeruddin is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 301 runs in seven games at an unbelievable average of 100.33 and he also has a terrific strike rate of 204.76. Moreover, Zaheeruddin is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with 10 wickets at an economy of 6.83.

He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Prasan

M Prasan is the leading wicket-taker for NCM Investment. He has scalped 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.43. Prasan has also scored 114 runs at a strike rate of over 193 and he is the second-highest scorer for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Zaheeruddin 301 runs and 10 wickets 855 points M Prasan 114 runs and 11 wickets 556 points R Nimesh 10 wickets 419 points N Lathif 58 runs and 4 wickets 294 points N Hussain Syed 80 runs and 4 wickets 286 points

NCMI vs KS match expert tips

A Zaheeruddin has been a cut above the rest and he is the best possible captaincy choice for your NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NCMI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Xavier

Batters: R Sandaruwan, A Silva

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh, N Lathif, N Hussain Syed

Bowlers: M Prasan, M Dilhan, M Sumon, A Ramsorwala

NCMI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

NCMI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Xavier

Batters: R Sandaruwan, A Silva

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh, N Lathif, N Hussain Syed

Bowlers: M Prasan, M Dilhan, M Sumon, S Quddus

