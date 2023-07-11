ND-W v TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – July 11, 2023

Thailand Women (TL-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) will square off in the 2nd T20I of Thailand Women's tour of the Netherlands 2023 on July 11 at 05:30 PM IST. The match will take place at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Thailand women got off to a perfect start in the tri-series as they convincingly defeated Scotland Women in their first game by eight wickets. Chanida Sutthiruang impressed with the ball, taking three wickets, while Nattaya Boochatham and Phannita Maya contributed with two wickets each.

Onnicha Kamchomphu and Thipatcha Puttawong also chipped in with a wicket each to restrict Scotland to 65 runs all out. Natthakan Chantham then played a responsible knock with the bat, scoring 26 runs. She was well supported by wicket-keeper batter Suwanan Khiaoto, who scored 24*.

Netherlands Women had a satisfactory performance in the three-match ODI series, securing a 57-run victory against Thailand Women in the first match. The second game was rained out but Thailand made an impressive comeback in the third with a dominant 124-run win.

On that note, here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ND-W v TL-W Dream11 match:

#3 Iris Zwilling (ND-W) - 8.0 credits

Iris Zwilling serves as a middle-order batter and a medium-fast bowler for the Netherlands. In the last two ODIs, she has taken five wickets as well playing a notable 32-run knock. She played her last T20I on the Netherlands tour of Thailand 2022, taking three wickets in four matches and making a couple of valuable contributions with the bat.

Zwilling will aim to carry her excellent form from the ODIs into the upcoming ND-W v TL-W Dream11 match, making her a good pick for the leadership positions in your fantasy team.

#2 Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W) - 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nattaya Boochatham, an experienced bowling all-rounder, has been showcasing her skills in the T20 format this year. She has made a significant impact, with a total of 11 wickets in eight T20I matches. She had a decent run in the recently-concluded ODIs as well, taking two wickets, and continued it in the previous game against Scotland by bowling an impressive spell of 2/13.

Boochatham will seek to maintain her efficiency in the upcoming ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 match and is a safe pick as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Natthakan Chantam (TL-W) - 9.0 credits

England v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Natthakan Chantam is a talented batter who has impressed everyone with her form in the past couple of months. She has been dominant at the top of the order this year, scoring 214 runs in eight T20I matches at an excellent average of 53.50.

Considering her recent performances, Chantam is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for your ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Contest? Nattaya Boochatham Nattakan Chantam 0 votes