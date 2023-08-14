ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW match – August 14, 2023

Netherlands (ND-W) take on Ireland (IR-W) on Monday (August 14) in the first T20I of the ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023 series at the VRA Ground in Armstelveen.

Netherlands' performance in T20Is has been below par lately. While they drew the ODI series against Thailand, their recent T20I series against Thailand and Scotland saw them winning just one of four games.

Meanwhile, Ireland's performances in this format has also been disappointing. They're coming off a lopsided defeat in a three-game T20I series against West Indies Women.

Both teams will look to come back stronger in the upcoming T20IW series. On that note, here are three players you could select as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 game:

#3 Robin Rijke (ND-W) - 8.5 credits

Rijke's recent performances in T20Is have been impressive. In her last six innings, her bowling has notably improved. During the Thailand tour, she emerged as the top wicket-taker, securing eight wickets in four T20 games for Netherlands.

Notably, Rijke's standout performance included a remarkable spell of 4-11, along with a decent contribution of 25. With a track record of 421 runs in 39 T20Is, Rijike's a dependable option for vice-captain in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Orla Prendergast (IR-W) - 8.5 credits

England Women's Academy vs Ireland

Orla Prendergast has been in fine form, particularly in the ODI format. Her recent achievements include a remarkable knock of 71 and a wicket during the two-game ODI series against Australia.

Although her T20 performances haven't been as strong, she has accumulated 114 runs and a wicket in her last five games. Prendergast will aim to build on her recent ODI success and prove to be key in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Gaby Lewis (ND-W) - 8.0 credits

Ireland Women Cricket Team Photocall

Gaby Lewis, at the top of the Irish batting order, has been in remarkable form in ODIs.

In 2023, she has amassed an impressive 260 runs at an outstanding average of 65.00. Her T20 performances have also been been decent, scoring 135 runs in seven innings at an average of 22.50.

Thanks to with her exceptional ODI record, Lewis will undoubtedly strive to replicate her success and play a key role in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

