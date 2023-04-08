NDC vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 32

The 32nd game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) square off against Valley Boyz (VB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday (April 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NDC vs VB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Nadim Cricket, like Valley Boyz, have won one of their last three games. Valley Boyz will look to win the game, but Nadim Cricket are expected to prevail.

NDC vs VB Match Details

The 32nd game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 2:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NDC vs VB, Match 32

Date and Time: April 8, 2023; 2:00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between SRK Diesel Trading and DCC Starlets saw 194 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

NDC vs VB Form Guide

NDC - Won of their last 3 games

VB - Won of their last 3 games

NDC vs VB Probable Playing XIs

NDC

No injury update

Muhammad Wasif, Abdul Rehman (wk), Sufyan Ameen, Muhammad Altaf, Rehan Shah, Haroon Arif, Irshad Hussain, Faris Faisal, Zohaib Akhtar, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ahmed

VB

No injury update

Danish Hafiz (wk), Mafooz Ilahi, Majid Manzoor, Mohsen Mattoo (c), Musa Benazir, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo, Khalid Ibrahim, Mudasir Mushtaq, Shabir Bhat

NDC vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Hafiz

Hafiz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Rehman is another good pick.

Batters

M Wasim

M Ilahi and Wasim are the best batter picks. R Shah played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Ibrahim

S Bhat and Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Mushtaq is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Amin

The top bowler picks are U Trumboo and S Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Hussain is another good pick.

NDC vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Amin

Amin bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 37 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.

K Ibrahim

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ibrahim the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 18 runs and taken four wickets in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for NDC vs VB, Match 32

K Ibrahim

M Mustaq

U Trumboo

S Amin

D Hafiz

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz, A Rehman

Batters: M Wasim, M Ilahi

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, W Ahmed, S Bhat

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, I Hussain

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz, A Rehman

Batters: M Wasim

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, W Ahmed, S Bhat, M Zohaib

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, I Hussain

