NOR vs SWE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Nordic Cup T20I match – May 18, 2023  

Norway (NOR) and Sweden (SWE) will lock horns in the third game of the Nordic Cup T20 on Thursday (May 18) at the Solvangs Park in Copenhagen.

The game between the two teams will be part of a doubleheader. Norway play the first game of the day against Denmark. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NOR vs SWE game:

#3 Share Ali (SWE) – 9 credits

Share Ali is an experienced player, so fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the NOR vs SWE game.

He has played 111 games thus far in which he has scored 3765 runs. In the T20 format, he has scored 2579 runs at an average of 39.08 and a strike rate of 149.94 with two hundreds to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 42 wickets in the 20-over format at an economy rate of 6.31.

#2 Javed Khan-I (NOR) – 9 credits

Javed Khan is more than a useful cricketer and should not be left out of fantasy teams for the NOR vs SWE game.

He has played 191 matches in which he has racked up 7336 runs at an average of 45.28 and a strike rate of 162.12 with as many as 11 hundreds to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 207 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45, with one five-wicket haul.

#1 Abu Zar (SWE) – 8.5 credits

Abu Zar has mostly played in the T10 format in the European Cricket Series and has chipped in with handy performances. In 11 games in 2021, he scored 266 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 195.58 with a top score of 45 to show for his efforts. Zar also bowls handy right-arm off-breaks.

