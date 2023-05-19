NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nordic T20I Cup, Match 7

Norway (NOR) will take on Sweden (SWE) in the seventh match of the Nordic T20I Cup at Solvangs Park in Glostrup on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

Norway have played two matches so far. They began their campaign with a loss against Denmark as they ended up losing by nine wickets. However, they managed to get back to winning terms with a 75-run victory over Sweden.

Sweden, meanwhile, have played only once so far and they ended up losing that game against Norway.

NOR vs SWE Match Details, Match 7

The Match 7 of the Nordic T20I Cup will be played on May 19 at the Solvangs Park in Glostrup. The match is set to commence at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs SWE, Nordic T20I Cup, Match 7

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Solvangs Park, Glostrup

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NOR vs SWE Pitch Report

The Solvangs Park could prove to be a friendly track for the batters. High scores can be achieved here given that the boundaries are smaller. The only game played here so far was won by the side batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 183

Average second innings score: 108

NOR vs SWE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Norway: L-W

Sweden: L

NOR vs SWE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Norway Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Norway Probable Playing 11

Junaid Mehmood Hussain, Chaudhary Usman Akram, Sufyan Saleem (c), Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Javed Khan-I, Raza Iqbal, Muhammad Shahbaz Butt, Qamar Mushtaque, Rafaqat Ali, and Ali Tafseer.

Sweden Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sweden Probable Playing 11

Wynand Boshoff, Zabi Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Ajay Mundra, Abu Zar, Shahzeb Choudhry, Share Ali, Tas Qureshi, Zaker Taqawi, Saad Nawaz, and Saeed Ahmad.

NOR vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

W Boshoff

W Boshoff could prove to be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Top Batter pick

K Darshana (2 matches, 33 runs and 1 wicket)

K Darshana has done well so far. He has made 33 runs in two games and has even managed to pick up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

S Choudhry (1 match, 11 runs and 1 wicket)

S Choudhry could prove to be an interesting all-round pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has 11 runs and has taken a wicket in the only game he has played so far.

Top Bowler pick

V Ravi (2 matches, 13 runs and 2 wickets)

V Ravi is capable of contributing on multiple fronts. He has scored 13 runs and has also scalped two wickets in two games.

NOR vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Iqbal

R Iqbal is the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and also has a strike rate close to 140. Iqbal has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.41.

He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Z Taqawi

Z Taqawi was in sensational form in the last game. He picked up four wickets in just a single match and also had a strong economy rate of 6.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Iqbal 89 runs and 5 wickets 309 points Z Taqawi 4 wickets 122 points V Ravi 13 runs and 2 wickets 94 points S Ahmad 2 wickets 78 points K Darshana 33 runs and 1 wicket 71 points

NOR vs SWE match expert tips

R Iqbal has been a cut above the rest and he is an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: W Boshoff

Batter: K Darshana, A Sudais, S Rahmani

All-rounder: R Iqbal, S Choudhry, S Ali

Bowler: Z Taqawi, V Ravi, S Ahmad, Q Mushtaque

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: W Boshoff

Batter: K Darshana, A Sudais, C Usman Akram

All-rounder: R Iqbal, S Choudhry, N Baluch

Bowler: Z Taqawi, V Ravi, S Ahmad, Q Mushtaque

Poll : 0 votes