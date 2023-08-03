NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 3, 2023

Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) and Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) lock horns in the fourth game of The Hundred Women's at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, August 3.

Northern Superchargers finished fifth last season. Led by Hollie Armitage, Superchargers will be determined to improve their fortunes this time. Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the players to watch out for in the top order. Kate Cross is another who could trouble the opposition with her deadly spells.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix finished the previous edition in fourth spot and will be eager to fare better. Sophie Devine and Erin Burns are two key overseas players to keep an eye on.

Issy Wong, a dangerous pacer, had an exceptional outing in the Premier League. It will be exciting to watch her alongside Elimy Arlott, who created waves with her bowling last season.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 team:

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) - 8 Credits

India vs Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Indian top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues enters the competition as a late replacement for Heather Graham. She last played the Hundred in 2021, where she smacked 249 runs in seven games.

Rodriguez has a lot of textbook shots in her kitty and will look to unleash her full potential in her team's opener. She could be a valuable vice-captain in your NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Georgia Wareham (NOS-W) - 9 Credits

England vs Australia - Women's Ashes: 2nd Vitality IT20

Australian leg-spinner Georgia Wareham will make her debut in the Hundred this season. She was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

Wareham has been a match-winner for Australia since her debut and brings a lot to the table with the willow in the middle order. Although she's a risky captaincy choice, expect her to produce multiple fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments for your NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 team.

#1 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

South Africa vs New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Sophie Devine, the destructive all-rounder, had a mediocre season last time. She managed only 103 runs in six innings and picked up just two wickets.

With Devine opening the batting and getting a chance to bowl, she appears to be the most valuable captaincy choice for your NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Contest? Sophie Devine Georgia Wareham 0 votes