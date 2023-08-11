NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 11, 2023

Northern Superchargers (NOS-W) lock horns with Oval Invincibles (OVI-W) in the 15th game of the Hundred Women's competition at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday (August 11).

The Superchargers began their campaign on a winning note against Birmingham Phoenix, securing victory by seven wickets. However, they faced a setback in their next encounter with Southern Brave, losing by five wickets.

However, they rebounded in their subsequent game, triumphing over Trent Rockets by nine runs to secure third spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Invincibles started their campaign with a no result against London Spirit. They then encountered a loss to Welsh Fire by three wickets. However, they staged a strong comeback in their next outing, clinching a hard-fought win by five runs over Manchester Originals.

As the excitement unfolds, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasty team:

#3 Phoebe Litchfield (NOS-W) - 7.5 Credits

Northern Superchargers' top order batter Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run-scorer for her side in the ongoing season. She has amassed 80 runs at an average of 40 in three games.

Litchfield has a lot of textbook shots in her kitty, so expect her to add more runs to her tally in this game, making her a decent vice-captaincy pick in your NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 team.

#2 Georgia Wareham (NOS-W) - 9 Credits

George Wareham, the Northern Superchargers bowling all-rounder, has scalped five wickets in three innings. She enters this contest as a good captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

Interestingly, she came out to bat in the middle order in the previous game. Expect her to fetch some crucial fantasy points in both batting and bowling.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

Pace-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp stands out as a key player to keep an eye on in the Oval Invincibles side. With an impressive tally of five wickets in just two games, Kapp has established herself as her team’s leading wicket-taker this season.

Apart from her bowling, she has prowess with the bat, too. Her multifaceted skills make her the most valuable captaincy choice in your NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 team.

