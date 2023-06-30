NOT vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

The 111th game of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 will take place between Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Warwickshire (WAS) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday (June 30) at 11:00 pm IST.

Warwickshire is showing great strength in the Vitality T20 Blast, securing their fifth straight win with a commanding 53-run win over Worcestershire. With nine wins and three losses, they lead the North Group.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire have been inconsistent, with seven wins and five losses. They suffered a recent defeat against Worcestershire, losing by five wickets. Nottinghamshire are fourth in the points table.

Squads for NOT vs WAS

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Calvin Harrison, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Conor McKerr, Ben Martindale, Olly Stone, Imad Wasim

Warwickshire

Alex Davies (C), Hassan Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes, Rob Yates

Following are the top three players for the captain or vice-captain for the NOT vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Shaheen Afridi (NOT) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket vs Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Shaheen Afridi is a left-arm pacer who has displayed his ability to generate pace, swing the ball and deliver accurate yorkers.

He has been regularly collecting wickets for Nottinghamshire. With 16 wickets, he's eighth in the wickets leaderboard. His ability to pick up crucial wickets and restrict the opposition makes him a top choice for vice-captain in your NOT vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Joe Clarke (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Joe Clarke has been in fine form with the bat throughout the T20 Blast 2023. He has displayed his batting prowess by accumulating 397 runs in 12 games at an impressive strike rate of 166.80.

Notably, he has been particularly effective in four games, scoring 143 runs and showcasing his fine form. With his consistent performances, Clarke will look to continue his run.

Furthermore, considering his regular contributions with the bat, he would be a wise choice for vice-captain position in your NOT vs WAS Dream11 team.

#1 Dan Mousley (WAS) - 9 credits

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Dan Mousley is a must-have from Warwickshire who can assist his side with both bat and ball.

He showcased his brilliance in the last two games by securing eight wickets and scoring a half-century. In the Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Mousley has been in outstanding form, amassing 241 runs in 12 games at a reasonable strike rate of 137.71. Moreover, he has been equally effective with the ball, taking 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.35 and a strike rate of 13.33

Owing to his consistent all-round abilities, he could be a great choice for captain of your NOT vs WAS Dream11 team.

