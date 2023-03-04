NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 27

The 27th game of the Guwahati Premier League will see the 91 Yards Club (NYC) go up against Buds Cricket Club (BCC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday (March 4).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NYC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

91 Yards have won four of their eight games and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against Nabajyoti Club by 26 runs. Buds Cricket Club, meanwhile, have won nine games and are atop the points table. They won their last game against City Cricket Club by three wickets.

NYC vs BCC Match Details

The 27th game of the Guwahati Premier League played on March 2 at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: NYC vs BCC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 27

Date and Time: March 4, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati, India.

NYC vs BCC Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field Ground is batting-friendly. Pacers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 184.

NYC vs BCC Form Guide (Last Match)

91 Yards Club: W

Buds Cricket Club: W

NYC vs BCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

NYC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NYC Probable Playing XI

Kunal Sakia, SK Wath, Shubham Dubey, BB Saikia(C), Sunil Lachit, Hridip Deka, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Ray, Danish Ahmed, Roshan Topno.

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BCC Probable Playing XI

Pushparaj Sharma(c), Riyan Parag, Parvez Aziz, Hardeep Singh, Karan Sharma, Nipan Deka, Rohit Singh, Erik Roy(wk), Sundeep Rabha, Abu Nechim, Jitu Ali.

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kunal Sakia (8 matches, 140 runs, Strike Rate: 113.82)

He's a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 113.82 in eight games.

Top Batter pick

Hardeep Singh (9 matches, 276 runs, Strike Rate: 143.01)

Singh has batted well and is difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 276 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 143.01.

Top All-rounder pick

Riyan Parag (9 matches, 23 wickets and 564 runs, Economy Rate: 10.36 and Strike Rate: 216.09)

Parag has been phenomenal with both bat and ball this season. He scored 564 runs at a strike rate of 216.09 in nine games and also picked up 23 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Nipan Deka (9 matches, 18 wickets and 93 runs, Economy Rate: 9.31 and Strike Rate: 189.80)

Deka can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable fantasy pick. He has taken 18 wickets in nine games and scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 189.80.

NYC vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Parag is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 564 runs and picking up 23 wickets in nine games.

Danish Ahmed

He can be a good choice for captaincy, as he's a key player for 91 Yards with both bat and ball. He has scored 135 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 117.39 and scalped seven wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NYC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Riyan Parag 564 runs and 23 wickets in 9 matches

Nipan Deka 93 runs and 18 wickets in 9 matches

Reshab Dipak 175 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches

Hardeep Singh 276 runs in 9 matches

Danish Ahmed 135 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches

NYC vs BCC Match Expert Tips

Riyan Parag could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Siddhesh Wath, Kunal Sharma, Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounders: Abhilash Gogoi, Danish Ahmed, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Nipan Deka

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Sharma, Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounders: Abhilash Gogoi, Danish Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Kaushik Giri

Bowlers: Reshab Dipak, Nipan Deka.

