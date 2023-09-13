NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023, 2nd ODI

New Zealand A (NZ-A) square off against Australia A (AU-A) at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Wednesday, September 13, in the second ODI. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

New Zealand lost the last game by five wickets. They will give their all to win this game, but Australia are expected to prevail.

NZ-A vs AU-A Match Details

The second ODI of the New Zealand A-Australia A 2023 series will be played on September 13 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-A vs AU-A, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 13, 2023; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically talented should score runs Pacers could play a key role. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

NZ-A vs AU-A Form Guide

NZ-A - L

AU-A - W

NZ-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XIs

NZ-A

No injury update

Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia

AU-A

No injury update

Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Liam Hatcher, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B McDermott

McDermott is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he plays spin well and has a high chance of scoring big. J Philippe is another good pick.

Batters

A Turner

N Kelly and Turner are the two best batter picks. C Jewell played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Kuggeleijn

M Renshaw and Kuggeleijn are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Solia is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Sandhu

The top bowler picks are M Rae and Sandhu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Steketee is another good pick.

NZ-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kuggeleijn

Kuggeleijn is one of the most key picks from the New Zealand A team. He smashed 29 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

G Sandhu

As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make Sandhu the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls and is in red-hot form. He's too good a player to go without scoring runs. He took five wickets in the last game.

Five must-picks for NZ-A vs AU-A, 2nd ODI

S Kuggeleijn

A Turner

M Rae

G Sandhu

M Renshaw

New Zealand A vs Australia A match expert tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick a fair number of bowlers and batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B McDermott

Batters: N Kelly, A Turner, C Jewell

All-rounders: M Renshaw, S Kuggeleijn

Bowlers: M Steketee, M Rae, G Sandhu, T Steward, M Kuhnemann

New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B McDermott

Batters: N Kelly, A Turner, T Bruce

All-rounders: M Renshaw, S Kuggeleijn, S Solia

Bowlers: M Steketee, M Rae, G Sandhu, M Kuhnemann