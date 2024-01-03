PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023, Test 3

The third Test of Pakistan tour's of Australia 2023 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Australia beat Pakistan in the first Test by 360 runs and in the second by 79 runs. Australia look like a very tough opponent especially at home and are clearly expected to win.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The third Test of Pakistan's tour of Australia 2023 will be played on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs AUS, Test 3

Date and Time: January 3, 2024; 5:00 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney supports both pacers and batters.

The pitch is bouncy and green, and the ball swings a lot in the first innings. The last Test on this pitch was played between South Africa and Australia in January 2023, where 836 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

PAK vs AUS Form Guide

PAK - L L

AUS - W W

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

PAK

No injury update

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

AUS

No injury update

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick. A Carey is another good pick.

Batters

D Warner

Warner and S Smith are the two best batter picks. U Khawaja is also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Marsh

Marsh and T Head are the best all-rounder picks, batting in the middle order. A Salman is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Cummins

The top bowler picks are Cummins and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few Tests. S Afridi is another good pick.

PAK vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

P Cummins

As the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you could make Cummins the captain. He could be one of the most important picks. He can bat well in the lower-middle order and is one of the most experienced pacers of his generation. He has scored 30 runs and taken nine wickets in the last two Tests.

M Marsh

Marsh can perform well both with bat and ball. and loves performing against Pakistan. He bats in the upper-middle order and also bowls a lot of overs. He has scored 290 runs and taken a wicket in the last two Tests.

Five must-picks for PAK vs AUS, Test 3

M Starc

D Warner

M Marsh

U Khawaja

P Cummins

Pakistan vs Australia Match Expert Tips

The pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, so make your team accordingly. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, B Azam, U Khawaja, S Masood

All-rounders: M Marsh

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, N Lyon, P Cummins

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, A Shafique, U Khawaja, S Masood

All-rounders: M Marsh

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, A Jamal, P Cummins