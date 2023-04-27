PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI - April 27, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) lock horns in the first game of the five-match ODI series on Thursday (April 27) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will be ruing the fact that they missed out on winning the five-match T20I series. After taking a 2-0 lead, the hosts failed to ride their momentum. The Black Caps, meanwhile, will be mightily pleased that even in the absence of key stars, they came back to end the series 2-2.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ game.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Tri-Series: 6th T20

Babar Azam has been a prolific run-scorer for Pakistan in the 50-over format. The Lahore-born batter has racked up 4813 runs in 95 games at an average of 59.41 and a strike rate of 89.03.

He has 17 centuries and 24 half-centuries to show for his efforts. Azam should be batting in the top order, and fantasy users should pick him for their PAK vs NZ team.

#2 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) – 9 credits

Pakistan vs England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a genuine wicket-taker for Pakistan in ODIs. The left-arm pacer has picked up 62 wickets in 32 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.51.

He also has five four-wicket hauls and one fifer in ODIs. Afridi is likely to bowl with the new ball and at the death. Hence, he should be picked for the PAK vs NZ game.

#1 Mark Chapman (NZ) – 8 credits

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Final - Tri-Series

Mark Chapman was called up to the New Zealand ODI squad after his impressive performance in the T20Is.

The left-hander has scored 290 runs from five games in the T20I series at an average of 290 and a strike rate of 165.71. He also scored a match-winning century in the fifth and final T20I of the series.

