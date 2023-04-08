PAL vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 22

The 22nd game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Palakkad (PAL) square off against DCA Idukki (IDK) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Saturday (April 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAL vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. DCA will give it their all to win the game, but Palakkad are expected to prevail.

PAL vs IDK Match Details

The 22nd game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 8 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba at 1:40 pm IST respectively. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAL vs IDK, Match 22

Date and Time: April 8, 2023; 1:40 pm IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept will be able to score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between DCA Pathanamthitta and DCA Malappuram saw 122 were scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

PAL vs IDK Form Guide

PAL - Will be playing their first game

IDK - Will be playing their first game

PAL vs IDK Probable Playing XIs

PAL

No injury update

S Sachin (wk), Vinod-PV, Jishnu-A, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anandhu-CM, R Harikrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Akshay-TK, Ashwin Anand, Ajith Raj, Ajmal-A

IDK

No injury update

Anand Suresh (wk), Sachin Baby, Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akhil Scaria, Anandhu Prasad, M Sebastin, Febin Albert, Gowtham Mohan, Vishnu Viswam

PAL vs IDK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sachin

Sachin is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Vinod PV is another good pick.

Batters

S Baby

Baby and A Alias are the two best batter picks. Jishnu A played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Scaria

R Harikrishnan and Scaria are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Reshab is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Anand

The top bowler picks are V Viswam and Anand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Raj is another good pick.

PAL vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Baby

Baby bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Scaria

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Scaria the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for PAL vs IDK, Match 22

A Scaria

R Harikrishnan

A Alias

S Baby

Jishnu A

DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin, Vinod PV

Batters: A Alias, S Baby, Jishnu A

All-rounders: R Harikrishnan, A Scaria, A Reshab

Bowlers: V Viswam, A Anand, A Raj

DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin

Batters: A Alias, S Baby, Jishnu A

All-rounders: R Harikrishnan, A Scaria, A Reshab, A Prasad

Bowlers: V Viswam, A Anand, F Albert

