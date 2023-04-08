PAL vs KOY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 23

DCA Palakkad (PAL) will square off against DCA Kottayam (KOY) in the 23rd match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship at St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAL vs KOY Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

Both DCA Palakkad and DCA Kottayam have played one match each so far. Both sides ended up losing their respective first games.

Palakkad struggled to get past DCA Idukki, losing by 19 runs. Meanwhile, DCA Kottayam suffered a seven-run loss at the hands of DCA Trivandrum.

PAL vs KOY Match Details, Match 23

The Match 23 of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 9 at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The match is set to commence at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAL vs KOY, NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 23

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PAL vs KOY Pitch Report

The St. Xavier's College Ground has been balanced and has provided support to both bowlers and batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 132.67

Average second innings score: 125.33

PAL vs KOY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

DCA Palakkad: L

DCA Kottayam: L

PAL vs KOY probable playing 11s for today’s match

DCA Palakkad Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

DCA Palakkad Probable Playing 11

S Sachin (wk), Vinod-PV, Jishnu-A, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anandhu-CM, R Harikrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Akshay-TK, Ashwin Anand, Ajith Raj, and Ajmal-A.

DCA Kottayam Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

DCA Kottayam Probable Playing 11

Jestin Thomas, Promise Varghese, Albin Binu, KN Harikrishnan, Unnimon Sabu, Asif Ali, Yadhu Krishnan (wk), MA Ashik, Bagath Bharathan, Sreejith Sanjeev, and Jaison Peter (c).

PAL vs KOY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Sachin (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 130.00)

S Sachin could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 13 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 130.00.

Top Batter pick

Jishnu A (1 match, 4 runs and 1 wicket)

Jishnu A could prove to be a quality player who is capable of surprises. He picked up a wicket in the last game and will be looking to make a significant contribution with the bat.

Top All-rounder pick

A Reshab (1 match, 2 runs and 1 wicket)

A Reshab is an influential all-rounder for his side. He managed to pick up a wicket but also proved to be expensive and had an economy rate of 9.75.

Top Bowler pick

A Sajeev (1 match, 10 runs and 1 wicket)

A Sajeev was successful in picking up a wicket for his team in the first match. He has a wonderful economy of 5.25 and has also scored 10 runs.

PAL vs KOY match captain and vice-captain choices

Akshay-TK

Akshay TK was in outstanding form with the bat in the last game. He smacked 104 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your PAL vs KOY Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Baiju

A Baiju did a lot of damage with the ball in hand. He scalped three wickets in the first game at an economy rate of 6.25.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAL vs KOY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Akshay-TK 104 runs 160 points A Baiju 3 wickets 95 points A Sajeev 10 runs and 1 wicket 57 points A Raj 2 wickets 54 points Jishnu-A 4 runs and 1 wicket 44 points

PAL vs KOY match expert tips

Akshay TK played an unbelievable knock in the first match. He is expected to be a safe multiplier pick.

PAL vs KOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

PAL vs KOY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Sachin, Vinod-PV

Batters: A Baiju, Jishnu-A, Y Krishnan

All-rounders: Akshay-TK, A Reshab, R Harikrishnan, K Harikrishnan

Bowlers: A Sajeev, A Raj

PAL vs KOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

PAL vs KOY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin

Batters: A Baiju, Jishnu-A, Y Krishnan, M Ibrahim

All-rounders: Akshay-TK, A Reshab, R Harikrishnan

Bowlers: A Sajeev, A Raj, K S Shan

