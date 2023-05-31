PAT vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 48

The 48th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see Patriots (PAT) square off against Royals (ROY) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday (May 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAT vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
The Patriots have won five of their last 11 games, while the Royals have won two of their last 11 games. The Royals will give it their all to win the game, but the Patriots are expected to prevail.
PAT vs ROY Match Details
The 48th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 31 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PAT vs ROY, Match 48
Date and Time: May 31, 2023; 2:00 pm IST
Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Titans and Smashers saw 241 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.
PAT vs ROY Form Guide
PAT - Won five of their last 11 games
ROY - Won two of their last 11 games
PAT vs ROY Probable Playing XIs
PAT
No injury update
D Bharath Kumar (C), Nitin Kumar S, Virendra Chauhan, Subramaniyan Kannan, Vijayaraj K, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Jaswant Singh, Baskaran M (wk), Suyash Sekhsaria, Jai Dagar, Dinesh S
ROY
No injury updates
J Manikandan (C), Abhishek Singh, Abinesh Y (wk), Kalidoss R, Prasanna Hajare, Janarthanan N, Jithu SG, Sabari Sakthivel, Murugan Panneer, Sunil Kumar G, G Bharath Kumar, Jayaprakash S
PAT vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
V Pratap Singh
Pratap Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Y is another good pick.
Batters
N Kumar
J Dagar and Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Manikandan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
Subramaniyan K
N Janarthanan and Subramaniyan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Dinesh S is another good pick.
Bowlers
J Singh
The top bowler picks are Singh and M Rajasekar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sakthivel is another good pick.
PAT vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices
Subramaniyan K
Subramaniyan bats in the middle order and also bowsl his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has garnered 466 points in the last 11 games.
N Kumar
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kumar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 440 points in the last 11 games.
Five must-picks for PAT vs ROY, Match 48
S Sakthivel
N Kumar
Subramaniyan K
V Pratap
J Singh
Patriots vs Royals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Patriots vs Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: V Pratap Singh
Batters: N Kumar, J Dagar, J Manikandan, A R Shanmugam
All-rounders: Dinesh S, Subramaniyan K, N Janarthanan
Bowlers: M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, J Singh
Patriots vs Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: V Pratap Singh
Batters: N Kumar, J Manikandan, A R Shanmugam
All-rounders: Dinesh S, Subramaniyan K
Bowlers: M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, J Singh, S Jithu, P Murugan
