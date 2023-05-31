PAT vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 48

The 48th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see Patriots (PAT) square off against Royals (ROY) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday (May 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAT vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Patriots have won five of their last 11 games, while the Royals have won two of their last 11 games. The Royals will give it their all to win the game, but the Patriots are expected to prevail.

PAT vs ROY Match Details

The 48th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 31 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAT vs ROY, Match 48

Date and Time: May 31, 2023; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Titans and Smashers saw 241 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

PAT vs ROY Form Guide

PAT - Won five of their last 11 games

ROY - Won two of their last 11 games

PAT vs ROY Probable Playing XIs

PAT

No injury update

D Bharath Kumar (C), Nitin Kumar S, Virendra Chauhan, Subramaniyan Kannan, Vijayaraj K, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Jaswant Singh, Baskaran M (wk), Suyash Sekhsaria, Jai Dagar, Dinesh S

ROY

No injury updates

J Manikandan (C), Abhishek Singh, Abinesh Y (wk), Kalidoss R, Prasanna Hajare, Janarthanan N, Jithu SG, Sabari Sakthivel, Murugan Panneer, Sunil Kumar G, G Bharath Kumar, Jayaprakash S

PAT vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Pratap Singh

Pratap Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Y is another good pick.

Batters

N Kumar

J Dagar and Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Manikandan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Subramaniyan K

N Janarthanan and Subramaniyan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Dinesh S is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks are Singh and M Rajasekar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sakthivel is another good pick.

PAT vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

Subramaniyan K

Subramaniyan bats in the middle order and also bowsl his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has garnered 466 points in the last 11 games.

N Kumar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kumar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 440 points in the last 11 games.

Five must-picks for PAT vs ROY, Match 48

S Sakthivel

N Kumar

Subramaniyan K

V Pratap

J Singh

Patriots vs Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Patriots vs Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Pratap Singh

Batters: N Kumar, J Dagar, J Manikandan, A R Shanmugam

All-rounders: Dinesh S, Subramaniyan K, N Janarthanan

Bowlers: M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, J Singh

Patriots vs Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Pratap Singh

Batters: N Kumar, J Manikandan, A R Shanmugam

All-rounders: Dinesh S, Subramaniyan K

Bowlers: M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, J Singh, S Jithu, P Murugan

Poll : 0 votes