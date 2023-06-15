The inaugural game of the Maharashtra Premier League will be played between Puneri Bappa (PB) and Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (June 15).

Both teams have included a blend of young and experienced players in their squads. Puneri Bappa will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, while experienced Kedar Jadhav will lead the Tuskers for the tournament.

Both teams will be eager to make a strong start to their campaign. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PB vs KT game.

#3 Naushad Shaikh (KT) - 8 Credits

Naushad Shaikh is a talented all-rounder who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. The right-handed batter has played 45 T20s, notching up 942 runs at an average of 28.54 and strike rate of 123.78.

Shaikh is equally effective with the ball and has 12 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.89. He could prove to be a steal pick to feature as vice-captain in your fantasy team for the PB vs KT game.

#2 Kedar Jadhav (KT) - 9 Credits

Kedar Jadhav is an experienced campaigner who's consistently playing all three forms of cricket. Jadhav can hold one end strongly, which allows the other batters to play attacking cricket right from the outset.

Jadhav has scored 2496 runs in 157 games at an average of 24.47 and a strike rate of 128.32. He's going to be an excellent choice to be picked as captain or vice-captain in your PB vs KT Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (PB) - 9 Credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as one of the most talented young players in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old batter was impressive in the recently included IPL 2023 campaign, accumulating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive average of 42.14.

Gaikwad has also represented India in nine international games, scoring 135 runs, including one fifty. He's going to be the number one pick as captain or vice-captain in your PB vs KT Dream11 fantasy team.

