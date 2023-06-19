Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) will be up against Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 21st game of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday (June 19). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the PBC vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Cavaliers won their first two games against Rungetters and Blue Devils before losing to Steelpan. They're fourth in the standings with seven points. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have not had a good start to their season. They are winless, losing three of four games.

PBC vs CCL Match Details, Match 10

The 21st game of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 09:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PBC vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 21

Date and Time: June 19; 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PBC vs CCL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is likely to be a good one to bat on, but pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (Trinidad T10 Blast)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 91

Average second-innings score: 92

PBC vs CCL Form Guide

PBC - L-L

CCL - W-NR-W-NR-L

PBC vs CCL probable playing XIs for today’s match

Parakeet Buccaneers injury/team news

No major injury update

Parakeet Buccaneers Probable Playing XI

Kjorn Ottley (c), Evin Lewis, Christopher Vincent, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien (wk), Adrian Cooper, Ramesh Brijlal, Lyndell Nelson, Akim Chandler, Eric Garcia, Jevon George

Cocrico Cavaliers injury/team news

No major injury update

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing XI

Amir Jangoo (c&wk), Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett, Aamir Ali, Silus Cooper, Keon Isaac, Jordan Warner, Jeremy Solozano, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Jean Barrie

Today's PBC vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amir Jangoo (3 matches, 57 runs)

Jangoo has scored 57 runs in three games and has been decent behind the stumps. He's a popular pick for this outing.

Top Batter Pick

Kjorn Ottley (3 matches, 85 runs)

Ottley has been effective with the bat. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 197.48 in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Keon Isaac (4 matches, 4 wickets, E.R: 7.17)

Isaac's all-round ability will be in the limelight in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023. He has picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.17.

Top Bowler Pick

Jean Barrie (4 matches, 4 wickets, E.R: 11.29)

Barrie has been in top form with the ball. The right-arm pacer has returned with six four in four games at an economy rate of 11.29. That makes him a good pick.

PBC vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Christopher Vincent

Vincent has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball. He has amassed 40 runs in three games at a strike rate of 162.51 and taken two wickets while being economical.

Sion Hackett

Hackett has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball in the ongoing Trinidad T10 Blast 2023. He has scored 52 runs in three games and has taken a wicket.

Five must-have picks for PBC vs CCL, Match 21

Adrian Cooper

Ramesh Brijlal

Aamir Ali

Silus Cooper

Lyndell Nelson

PBC vs CCL Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some effective all-rounders and disruptive batters to watch out for. The crucial picks for this game are Christopher Vincent, Leonardo Julien, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett and Amir Jangoo.

PBC vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Head-to-Head League

PBC vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Cephas Cooper, K Ottley, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Kion Isaac, A Cooper, A Chandler

Bowlers: Sion Hackett, Eric Garcia, J Phillippe

PBC vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Grand League

PBC vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Cephas Cooper, K Ottley, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Kion Isaac, A Chandler

Bowlers: Sion Hackett, Eric Garcia, J Phillippe, Jayden Seales

