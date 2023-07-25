PCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Czechia 2023, Match 46

The Prague CC (PCC) will take on the Prague Spartans (PRS) in the 46th match of the ECS Czechia 2023 at Scott Page Field in Vinor on Tuesday, July 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 46.

The Prague CC have been phenomenal in this tournament and there has been no stopping them. They have won all 10 of their games so far and are on top of the table with 20 points. They have a six-point lead at the top and recently defeated Bohemian CC by 24 runs.

The Prague Spartans, meanwhile, have won three of their 10 games and have lost on seven occasions. They are sixth in the standings and have lost their last two matches.

PCC vs PRS Match Details, Match 46

The Match 46 of ECS Czechia 2023 will be played on July 25 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The match is set to take place at 8.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PCC vs PRS, ECS Czechia 2023, Match 46

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PCC vs PRS Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring venue and batters are certainly expected to find a high degree of assistance. The boundaries are short and this could allow the batters to look for the big shots. Bowlers will need to be very precise and careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 106.33

Average second innings score: 103.67

PCC vs PRS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Prague CC: W-W-W-W-W

Prague Spartans: L-L-W-L-L

PCC vs PRS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Prague CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Prague CC Probable Playing 11

Ritik Tomar, Sameera Waththage, Sudesh Wickremasinghe, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Chetan Patel, Sudhir Gladson (wk), Rohit Deshmoyni, Smit Patel-I, and Davidson Ramani.

Prague Spartans Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Prague Spartans Probable Playing 11

Dheeraj Thakur (wk), Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Kasi Balakrishnan, Sagar Reddy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Neeraj Tyagi, Jinnu Panilet, Shanmugam Ravi, Varun Saxena, and Prasad Ramachandran.

PCC vs PRS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khatiwala (6 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 226.83)

A Khatiwala could prove to be a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience and has scored 93 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 226.

Top Batter pick

P Bhalodiya (10 matches, 105 runs and 8 wickets)

P Bhalodiya has shown plenty of quality and consistency. He has scored 105 runs in 10 matches and is also the leading wicket-taker for the Prague Spartans with eight wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

S Madhireddy (10 matches, 145 runs and 5 wickets)

S Madhireddy has made significant impacts with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 207.14. Madhireddy has also picked up five wickets.

Top Bowler pick Deshmoyni (6 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.67)

R Deshmoyni has done a pretty solid job with the ball in hand. He has scalped nine wickets in six games and has an economy rate of 7.67.

PCC vs PRS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Tomar

R Tomar is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.65. Tomar has also slammed 189 runs at a stellar average of 94.50 and also has a strike rate of 201.06. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Davizi

S Davizi is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has smacked 327 runs in 10 games at an average of 81.75. Davizi also has a strike rate of 238.69.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Tomar 189 runs and 11 wickets 711 points S Davizi 327 runs 646 points P Bhalodiya 105 runs and 8 wickets 446 points N Lala 203 runs and 3 wickets 434 points S Madhireddy 145 runs and 5 wickets 415 points

PCC vs PRS match expert tips

R Tomar has been a cut above the rest and is by far the best captaincy candidate for your PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 46, Head to Head League

PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: R Tomar, S Davizi, P Bhalodiya, N Lala

All-rounders: S Madhireddy, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan, A Rayaprolu

Bowlers: R Deshmoyni, N Padmaraju

PCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 46, Grand League

PCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: R Tomar, S Davizi, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: S Madhireddy, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan, S Waththage

Bowlers: R Deshmoyni, N Padmaraju