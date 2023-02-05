PDK vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC Elite Championship, Match 9

Panthers Dominators Kuwait (PDK) will take on Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the ninth match of the KCC Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PDK vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Panthers Dominators Kuwait have won and lost one game apiece in the KCC Elite Championship so far. They have two points and are heading into Sunday's game on the back of a four-wicket win over Cylenco. Meanwhile, Kuwait Swedish will want to start their KCC Elite Championship campaign on a winning note.

PDK vs KS Match Details, KCC Elite Championship

The ninth match of the KCC Elite Championship will be played on February 5 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PDK vs KS, KCC Elite Championship, Match 9

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PDK vs KS Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground has offered a high-scoring wicket, with the 200-run mark already being breached once in the KCC Elite Championship. Bowlers will have to be careful with their lines and lengths at the venue.

Last 5 matches (KCC Elite Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 177.7

Average second-innings score: 129.25

PDK vs KS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Panthers Dominators Kuwait: L-W

Kuwait Swedish: NA

PDK vs KS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Panthers Dominators Kuwait injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Panthers Dominators Kuwait Probable Playing 11

Mohamad Thoufiq, Clinto Anto, Parvinder Kumar, Mohamed Farees, Riyas Mohamed, Rijil Venugopal, Subash Chandramathy, Het Kishore, Saanu Stephens (C), Ansal Nazzar, Sakheer Hussain.

Kuwait Swedish injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (c&wk), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Ravija Sandaruwan, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, Sujon Miah.

PDK vs KS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

U Ghani

U Ghani is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

C Anto (2 matches, 21 runs and 1 wicket)

C Anto has scored 21 runs at a strike rate of over 190 and also scalped a wicket in the KCC Elite Championship so far.

Top All-rounder pick

A Zaheer

A Zaheer could be a strong pick for your Dream11 fantasy team as he is instrumental with both the bat and ball.

Top Bowler pick

Y Fayaz (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Y Fayaz has done a great job with the ball. In the only KCC Elite Championship match he has played so far, he managed to scalp two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

PDK vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar has been in astounding form with both the bat and the ball in the KCC Elite Championship. He has amassed 56 runs in two games at an average of 56 and a strike rate of over 180. Nazzar has also taken four wickets in two matches and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your PDK vs KS Dream11 fantasy team.

P Kumar

P Kumar is the leading run-scorer for the Panthers in the competition, having hammered 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a terrific strike rate of 202.38. He has even picked up a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PDK vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A V Nazzar 56 runs and 4 wickets P Kumar 85 runs and 1 wicket C Anto 21 runs and 1 wicket Y Fayaz 2 wickets

PDK vs KS match expert tips

A V Nazzar is a reliable player who has been in wonderful form in both departments and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

PDK vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

PDK vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Stephen, U Ghani

Batters: C Anto, R Sandaruwan, S Hussain

All-rounders: A V Nazzar (c), P Kumar (vc), A Zaheer

Bowlers: Y Fayaz, S Mahmood, S Monib

PDK vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

PDK vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Stephen, U Ghani

Batters: C Anto (c), R Sandaruwan (vc), S Hussain

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, P Kumar, A Zaheer

Bowlers: Y Fayaz, R Mohamed, S Monib

