PKE vs AAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 28

Pakistan Eagles (PKE) will be up against Asian All-Stars (AAS) in the 28th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge at Bayeumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PKE vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 28.

Pakistan Eagles have been the most dominant team in the tournament. After playing 10 games, they have won all of their matches and are on top of the table. The Eagles have 20 points to their name and have already beaten Asian All-Stars once this season.

Asian All-Stars, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have won and lost five games each and have 10 points to their name. They trail Malaysian Hawks in second place by five points.

PKE vs AAS Match Details, Match 28

The 28th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 5 at the Bayeumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to commence at 9.15 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKE vs AAS, Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 28

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: Bayeumas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PKE vs AAS Pitch Report

The Bayeumas Oval is a paradise for batters and plenty of runs are on offer in this game. Bowlers must be careful about their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 105.33

Average second innings score: 71.3

PKE vs AAS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pakistan Eagles: W-W-W-W-W

Asian All-Stars: L-W-W-L-W

PKE vs AAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan Eagles Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing 11

Naveed Ahmad, Farrukh Sheraz, Aqib Javed, Akbar Ali, Talha rafiq, Muhammad Faisal (C), Muhammad Qaisar, Naeem Khalid Khan, Mohsan Idrees, Arif Ullah, and Muhammad Irfan-Latif.

Asian All-Stars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Asian All-Stars Probable Playing 11

Aslam Khan Malik, Golam Samdani, Sabeel Mehmood (C), Fawad Ali, Bahar Ali, Peter Issac, Kumar Ananthan, Mohammed Ilyas, Syed Aziz, Yasir Shah-I, and Amir Khan Malik.

PKE vs AAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khan Malik (10 matches, 175 runs, Strike Rate: 230.26)

A Khan Malik will be a great wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team and has amassed 175 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 230.26.

Top Batter pick

W Ullah (5 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 160.00)

A Dar has been in good form with the bat and is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Eagles. He has hammered 120 runs in five games at a strike rate of 160.

Top All-rounder pick

A Khan Malik (10 matches, 136 runs and 8 wickets)

A Khan Malik is a fantastic all-rounder and has shown maturity with both bat and ball. He has slammed 136 runs in 10 games and has also picked up eight wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

M Qaisar (7 matches, 9 wickets, Bowling Average: 11.22)

M Qaisar is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan Eagles. He has scalped nine wickets so far in seven matches.

PKE vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz has been extremely influential for his team. He has hammered 211 runs in seven games at an average of 30 and has a strike rate of 206.86. Aziz has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 11.00 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your PKE vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Anas Mehmood

M Anas Mehmood is the leading run-scorer in the entire competition. He has scored 342 runs in 10 matches at an excellent average of 57. He also has a great strike rate of over 196.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PKE vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Aziz 211 runs and 8 wickets 680 points M Anas Mehmood 342 runs 644 points A Khan Malik 136 runs and 8 wickets 539 points R Khan Malik 107 runs and 5 wickets 418 points A Khan Malik 175 runs 366 points

PKE vs AAS match expert tips

Both S Aziz and M Anas Mehmood have displayed tremendous form and quality and are a safe captaincy pairing.

PKE vs AAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

PKE vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Aziz, M Anas Mehmood, A Khan Malik

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, R Khan Malik, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: M Qaisar, A Amin PremJ, K Kumar Ananthan

PKE vs AAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

PKE vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Aziz, M Anas Mehmood, A Khan Malik

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood, M Amir-Azim

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, R Khan Malik, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: A Amin PremJ, K Kumar Ananthan

