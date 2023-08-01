PKZ vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 7

The seventh game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) square off against Zurich Lions CC (ZLS) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PKZ vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. Zurich will give it their all to win the game, but Pakhtoon are expected to prevail.

PKZ vs ZLS Match Details

The seventh game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 1 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen at 2:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PKZ vs ZLS, Match 7

Date and Time: August 1, 2023; 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically talented should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here was between Olten and Power CC, where 211 runs were scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

PKZ vs ZLS Form Guide

PKZ - Will be playing their first game

ZLS - Will be playing their first game

PKZ vs ZLS Probable Playing XIs

PKZ

No injury update

Arshad Butt (wk), Izhar Hussain, Umair Ahmad, Nasibullah Azizi, Asad Saeed, Abdullah Hamdard, Hedayatullah Shinwari, Moaz Butt, Hamidullah Safi, Zulfiqar Ali, Naser Khan

ZLS

No injury update

Amit Kumar-I (wk), Ankush Lal, Avinash Prakash, Lokesh Verma, Ranjith Ramakrishnan, Mayur Daftari, Fayaz Marufkhel, Kanishk Shah, Koushik Kolli, Osama Mushwani, Nazeeb Safi

PKZ vs ZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Kumar

Kumar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Butt is another good pick.

Batters

A Lal

Lal and I Hussain are the two best batter picks. U Ahmad played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan and H Shinwari are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Daftari is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Ahmed

The top bowler picks are H Khan and B Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Omed is another good pick.

PKZ vs ZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

H Shinwari

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Shinwari the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for PKZ vs ZLS, Match 7

A Lal

H Shinwari

I Hussain

R Ramakrishnan

B Ahmed

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Zurich Lions CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Kumar, A Butt

Batters: A Lal, I Hussain, U Ahmad

All-rounders: R Ramakrishnan, H Shinwari, M Daftari

Bowlers: B Ahmed, H Khan, A Omed

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Butt

Batters: A Lal, I Hussain, U Ahmad

All-rounders: R Ramakrishnan, H Shinwari, M Daftari, M Butt

Bowlers: B Ahmed, H Khan, A Omed