PLE vs IST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 26

The 26th game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see VTU MU Pleven (PLE) square off against Istanbul KSK (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday (May 27). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the PLE vs IST Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Pleven have won none of their last ten games. Istanbul, meanwhile, have won their last two outings. Pleven will give their all to win the game, but Istanbul are expected to prevail.

PLE vs IST Match Details

The 26th game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 27 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: PLE vs IST, Match 26

Date and Time: May 27, 2023; 11:00 am IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Spinners could play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams could prefer to chase.

PLE vs IST Form Guide

PLE - L L L L L L L L L L

IST - W W

PLE vs IST Probable Playing XIs

PLE

No injury update

Nithin Sunil (c & wk), Mohammad Arham, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Jassim Raheem, Zain Mustafa, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Amal Thomas, Jinoy Raju, Arun Joy, Jishnu Sivakumar

IST

No injury update

A Turkmen, Romeo Nath, Shamsullah Ehsan, Ahmad Elech, Adeel Raza ©, Tafhim Jaer, Muhammad Fahad, Muhammet Irsat Turkmen, Munir Waqas (wk), Murad Eka, Foysal Alam

PLE vs IST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Lodhi

Lodhi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Z Butt is another good pick.

Batters

I Elec

T Moshin and Elec are the two best batter picks. I Ataullah played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Ozbek

A Mishra and Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ali is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Ozturk

The top bowler picks are A Joy and Ozturk. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Z Iqbal is another good pick.

PLE vs IST match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozbek

Ozbek bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe pick for the captaincy. He's expected to play a key role here. He has gained 234 points in the last two games.

I Elec

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Elec the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 126 points in the last two games.

Five must-picks for PLE vs IST, Match 26

S Ali

M Ozbek

I Elec

A Turkmen

A Mishra

VTU MU Pleven vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VTU MU Pleven vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Lodhi

Batters: T Moshin, I Elec

All-rounders: A Turkmen, A Mishra, M Ozbek, A Mishra, R Hossain, A Thomas

Bowlers: M Ozturk, A Joy

VTU MU Pleven vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Z Butt

Batters: T Moshin, I Elec

All-rounders: A Turkmen, A Mishra, M Ozbek, A Mishra, A Thomas

Bowlers: M Ozturk, A Joy, Z Iqbal

