PLE vs SSP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 32

The 32nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see VTU MU Pleven (PLE) square off against BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday (May 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PLE vs SSP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Pleven are winless in 11 games. while the Spartans will be playing their first game of the season. Pleven will give their all to win the game, but the Spartans are expected to prevail.

PLE vs SSP Match Details

The 32nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 28 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PLE vs SSP, Match 32

Date and Time: May 28, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who;re tactically adept should score runs. Spinners could play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Istanbul KSK and Indo Bulgarian saw 150 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

PLE vs SSP Form Guide

PLE - Won none of their last 11 games

SSP - Will be playing their first game

PLE vs SSP Probable Playing XIs

PLE

No injury update

Nithin Sunil (c & wk), Mohammad Arham, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Jassim Raheem, Zain Mustafa, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Amal Thomas, Jinoy Raju, Arun Joy, Jishnu Sivakumar

SSP

No injury update

V Jacob (wk), K Dsouza, S Nair, D Vinu Varghese, K Krishnakumar, A Jacob, A Mathew, S Ali-I, A Rasool, I Katzarski, B Constantine

PLE vs SSP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sunil

Sunil is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Z Butt is another good pick.

Batters

K D Souza

Souza and A Jose are the two best batter picks. S Puthanpurayil played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Mishra

Mishra and A Thomas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Joy

The top bowler picks are Joy and Z Mustafa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ali is another good pick.

PLE vs SSP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mishra

Mishra bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role her. He has gained 498 points in the last nine games.

K D Souza

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Souza the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for PLE vs SSP, Match 32

A Mishra

A Thomas

K Krishnakumar

K D Souza

R Hossain

VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Sunil, Z Butt

Batters: K D Souza

All-rounders: A Thomas, A Mishra, R Hossain, K Krishnakumar

Bowlers: Z Mustafa, A Joy, M Arham, S Ali

VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Z Butt

Batters: K D Souza

All-rounders: A Thomas, A Mishra, R Hossain, K Krishnakumar, A Jacob

Bowlers: Z Mustafa, A Joy, A Rasool, S Ali

