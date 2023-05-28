PLE vs SSP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 32

The 32nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see VTU MU Pleven (PLE) square off against BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday (May 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PLE vs SSP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Pleven are winless in 11 games. while the Spartans will be playing their first game of the season. Pleven will give their all to win the game, but the Spartans are expected to prevail.
PLE vs SSP Match Details
The 32nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 28 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PLE vs SSP, Match 32
Date and Time: May 28, 2023; 1:00 pm IST
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who;re tactically adept should score runs. Spinners could play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Istanbul KSK and Indo Bulgarian saw 150 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.
PLE vs SSP Form Guide
PLE - Won none of their last 11 games
SSP - Will be playing their first game
PLE vs SSP Probable Playing XIs
PLE
No injury update
Nithin Sunil (c & wk), Mohammad Arham, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Jassim Raheem, Zain Mustafa, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Amal Thomas, Jinoy Raju, Arun Joy, Jishnu Sivakumar
SSP
No injury update
V Jacob (wk), K Dsouza, S Nair, D Vinu Varghese, K Krishnakumar, A Jacob, A Mathew, S Ali-I, A Rasool, I Katzarski, B Constantine
PLE vs SSP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
N Sunil
Sunil is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Z Butt is another good pick.
Batters
K D Souza
Souza and A Jose are the two best batter picks. S Puthanpurayil played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
A Mishra
Mishra and A Thomas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick.
Bowlers
A Joy
The top bowler picks are Joy and Z Mustafa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ali is another good pick.
PLE vs SSP match captain and vice-captain choices
A Mishra
Mishra bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role her. He has gained 498 points in the last nine games.
K D Souza
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Souza the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.
Five Must-Picks for PLE vs SSP, Match 32
A Mishra
A Thomas
K Krishnakumar
K D Souza
R Hossain
VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: N Sunil, Z Butt
Batters: K D Souza
All-rounders: A Thomas, A Mishra, R Hossain, K Krishnakumar
Bowlers: Z Mustafa, A Joy, M Arham, S Ali
VTU MU Pleven vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Z Butt
Batters: K D Souza
All-rounders: A Thomas, A Mishra, R Hossain, K Krishnakumar, A Jacob
Bowlers: Z Mustafa, A Joy, A Rasool, S Ali
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.