POCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 2

The second game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Power CC (POCC) square off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, July 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the POCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. Power will give their all to win the game, but Zurich Nomads are expected to prevail.

POCC vs ZNCC Match Details

The second game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on July 31 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen at 2:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: POCC vs ZNCC, Match 2

Date and Time: July 31, 2023; 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

POCC vs ZNCC Form Guide

POCC - Will be playing their first game

ZNCC - Will be playing their first game

POCC vs ZNCC Probable Playing XIs

POCC

No injury update

Asad Mahmood, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Safiat Ullah Sajid, Sufyan Cheema, Baljinder Singh-1, Shahzad Ahmad, Afzaal Sikander, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer (c), Kumar Nalinambika, Farid Ahmad

ZNCC

No injury update

Hassan Ahmed (wk), Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir (c), Qasim Chaudhry, Habib Rahman, Samiullah Sikandari, Arbab Khan, Khawer Memon, Goul Saifullah, Jawed Danesh, Idrees Tariq

POCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmed

Ahmed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Narayanan is another good pick.

Batters

W Khawaja

A Mahmood and Khawaja are the two best batter picks. S Cheema played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

F Nazir

A Nazir and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Nayyer is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Thanabalasingham

The top bowler picks are T Thanabalasingham and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Sikander is another good pick.

POCC vs ZNCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Nazir

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A Nazir the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for POCC vs ZNCC, Match 2

A Nazir

F Nazir

W Khawaja

A Nayyer

A Mahmood

Power CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Power CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed, S Narayanan

Batters: W Khawaja, S Cheema, F Virk, A Mahmood

All-rounders: A Nazir, F Nazir, A Nayyer

Bowlers: T Thanabalasingham, N Kumar

Power CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed, S Narayanan

Batters: W Khawaja, A Mahmood

All-rounders: A Nazir, F Nazir, A Nayyer, O Mahmood, K Fletcher

Bowlers: T Thanabalasingham, N Kumar