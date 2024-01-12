PR vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 12, 2024

The Paarl Royals (PR) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the third game of the second edition of the SA20 on Friday, January 12, at Boland Park in Paarl.

Both sides made the playoffs last season, with the Royals finishing fourth, while the Capitals topped the table convincingly. Pretoria beat the Paarl Royals in the sem-finals but couldn't go all the way.

David Miller leads the Royals while seamer Eathan Bosch captains the Pretoria Capitals this season.

There was an entertaining clash between MI Cape Town and the Durban Supergiants on Thursday, and more of the same is expected here. On that note, here's a look at three Dream11 differentials who could haul big.

#3 Wihan Lubbe (ALL) (PR)

Wihan Lubbe is likely to occupy the No. 3 slot for the Paarl Royals ahead of the experienced Dane Vilas. The left-handed batter is also a handy off-spinner, and on such surfaces, extra bowling options are always useful to the captain.

His career batting numbers in T20s aren't great, but the 31-year-old has plenty of experience, and a No. 3 batter always has a good chance of hauling big. To see a player playing in such a rewarding batting position having an ownership of less than 5% is surprising.

Hence, Dream11 managers with an appetite for risk could benefit by picking him.

#2 Obed McCoy (BOWL) (PR)

Obed McCoy is a very sought-after player in franchise T20 cricket.

Death bowling ace Obed McCoy should be the main seamer at the death for the Paarl Royals. On venues like Boland Park, teams tend to lose wickets in the closing stages of innings.

McCoy is an expensive bowler but also picks up loads of wickets, and the Dream11 points system rewards wickets way more than economy rates. He's very similar to how Tushar Deshpande performed in IPL 2023 and is one of the most bankable bowlers in the league.

With McCoy having a pre-match ownership of under 15%, Dream11 players could steal a march on opponents by picking him.

#1 Eathan Bosch (BOWL) (PC)

Eathan Bosch was one of the best bowlers in SA20 23, finishing with 15 wickets in 12 games at a solid bowling average of 21.40. His bowling performance was a crucial factor in the Pretoria Capitals finishing atop the points table.

A bowler who operates both with the new ball and at the death, Bosch's pace-bowling partnership with Wayne Parnell and Andre Nortje worked brilliantly for the Capitals last season.

He was the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind Nortje. With Nortje unavailable for the first game, Bosch's wicket-taking chances will likely increase.

A proven performer like him having a sub-5% ownership is very surprising, and he's certainly one differential Dream11 players shouldn't miss out on.