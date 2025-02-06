PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Paarl Royals (PR) squaring off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won five of their 10 group matches. They won the Eliminator against the Joburg Super Kings by 32 runs. Paarl Royals, meanwhile, have won seven of their 10 group matches. They lost the first Qualifier to MI Cape Town by 39 runs.

The two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Paarl Royals have won two matches, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape were victorious in four.

PR vs SEC Match Details

The second Qualifier of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on February 6 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion at 9 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PR vs SEC, 2nd Qualifier Match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 9 p.m. IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling at the death. The last match played here between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings saw 336 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

PR vs SEC Form Guide

PR - Won seven of their last 11 matches

SEC - Won six of their last 11 matches

PR vs SEC Probable Playing XIs

PR

No injury update

Rubin Hermann (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Sam Hain, Van Buren, Dayyaan Galiem, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Dinesh Karthik, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka

SEC

No injury update

David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, Richard Gleeson, Craig Overton

PR vs SEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tristan Stubbs

Stubbs is the best wicket-keeper pick. He's expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has scored 217 runs in 11 matches. Rubin Hermann is another good option.

Batters

Lhuan Pretorius

Pretorius and David Bedingham are the two best batter picks. Lhuan Pretorius is a hard hitter and has scored 338 runs in 11 matches. David Miller is another good option.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Aiden Markram and Jansen are the best all-rounder picks. Jansen is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs. He has scored 199 runs and taken 16 wickets in 11 matches. Liam Dawson is another good option.

Bowlers

Mujeeb ur Rahman

The top bowler picks are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Craig Overton. Mujeeb has taken 14 wickets and scored 55 runs in 11 matches. Bjorn Fortuin is another good option.

PR vs SEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Jansen is the most crucial pick from Sunrisers Eastern Cape. as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs.

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mujeeb is one of the most crucial picks from the Paarl Royals squad. He's in top form.

Five must-picks for PR vs SEC, 2nd Qualifier Match

Marco Jansen

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Lhuan Pretorius

Craig Overton

Aiden Markram

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Stubbs

Batters: D Bedingham, L Pretorius, D Miller

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, M Owen

Bowlers: C Overton, B Fortuin, M ur Rahman

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Stubbs

Batters: L Pretorius, D Miller

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: C Overton, B Fortuin, M ur Rahman, D Wellalage, O Baartman

