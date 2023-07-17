PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 2

The second game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Princess (PRI-W) squaring off against Diamonds (DIA-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Monday (July 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. Princess will give it their all to win the game, but Diamonds are expected to prevail.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Match Details

The second game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 17 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PRI-W vs DIA-W, Match 2

Date and Time: July 17, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders could be important on this pitch. Both teams could prefer batting second.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Form Guide

PRI-W - Will be playing their first game

DIA-W - Will be playing their first game

PRI-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing XIs

PRI-W

No injury update

S Ramasamy (wk), S Pandey, S Anil, B Niharika, K Elayaperumal, P Kini, R Selvaperumal, M Prasanna, A Ramamurthy, R Arul, H Sri Aravamuthan

DIA-W

No injury update

B Raghavika (wk), J Sankaradass, Y Karthikeyan, D Sivaraman, Y Premkumar, Anjana B, A Satsangi, Abarna A, L Tejaswini, R Thirugnanam, D Shanmugan

PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Raghavika

Raghavika is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. J Sankaradass is another good pick.

Batters

Y Karthikeyan

S Pandey and Karthikeyan are the two best batter picks. D Sivaraman played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Satsangi

K Elayaperumal and Satsangi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Kini is another good pick.

Bowlers

L Tejaswini

The top bowler picks are R Thirugnanam and Tejaswini. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Ramamurthy is another good pick.

PRI-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Satsangi

Satsangi bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here.

R Thirugnanam

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Thirugnanam the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for Princess Women vs Diamonds Women, Match 2

R Thirugnanam

A Satsangi

L Tejaswini

K Elayaperumal

Y Karthikeyan

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Raghavika, J Sankaradass

Batters: Y Karthikeyan, S Pandey, D Sivaraman, S Anil

All-rounders: A Satsangi, K Elayaperumal, P Kini

Bowlers: L Tejaswini, R Thirugnanam

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Raghavika

Batters: Y Karthikeyan, S Pandey, D Sivaraman

All-rounders: A Satsangi, K Elayaperumal, P Kini

Bowlers: L Tejaswini, R Thirugnanam, A Ramamurthy, R Arul