RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 5 & Match 6

Rugby CC (RGC) will take on Entainers (ETR) in Match 5 & Match 6 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 at Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 5 & Match 6.

Rugby CC began their tournament with a win over Sloggers as they chased down the target of 130 in the final over with nine wickets in hand. However, they failed to sustain that winning momentum and lost their next match against them by 17 runs in a poor batting display.

Pirates, meanwhile, have failed to get their campaign off the mark so far. They have lost both their first couple of fixtures against Entainers and will be looking for a way to bounce back strongly.

RGC vs ETR Match Details, Match 5 & Match 6

The Match 5 & Match 6 of ECS Gibraltar T10 will be played on January 23 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RGC vs ETR, ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 5 & Match 6

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2023, 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RGC vs ETR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex is a batting paradise and batters have excelled here. The shorter boundaries make it easier and more convenient to play the big shots. Pace bowlers are expected to have the upper hand and will be looking to strike early.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 100.25

Average second innings score: 93.25

RGC vs ETR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rugby CC: W-L

Entainers: L-L

RGC vs ETR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rugby CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

Chris Watkins, Benjamin Jones, Bjorn Smith, Harry Pile, David Quach, Alan Buchanan, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson, Christopher Gomila

Entainers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Entainers Probable Playing 11

Andrew Cromb, Louis Bruce, Scott Blake, Thomas Phillips, Steven Gonzalez, Mohamed Faizan, Shazmeer Ranjin, Gideon Crichton, Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims, Tom Bedson

RGC vs ETR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Watkins (2 matches, 12 runs)

C Watkins is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 12 runs so far.

Top Batter pick

N Advani (2 matches, 18 runs and 1 wicket)

N Advani has done well for his side. Having played two games, he has scored 18 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

A Pai (2 matches, 47 runs)

A Pai has been in solid touch with the bat in hand. He has scored 47 runs so far and will be looking to contribute more.

Top Bowler pick

T Ramagge (2 matches, 3 wickets)

T Ramagge has been in wonderful form with the ball. He has already scalped three wickets in two games.

RGC vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

I Latin

I Latin was in outstanding form in the first game and single-handedly led his side to victory. He scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 225. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Bruce

L Bruce is a more than a reliable name for his team. He has amassed 52 runs in two games and has also scalped a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points I Latin 92 runs 157 points L Bruce 52 runs and 1 wicket 117 points T Ramagge 3 wickets 93 points A Pai 47 runs 80 points N Advani 18 runs and 1 wicket 60 points

RGC vs ETR match expert tips

L Bruce has been consistent in both games so far. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5 & Match 6, Head to Head League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Watkins, M Goodfellow

Batter: L Bruce, N Advani, S Blake

All-rounder: I Latin, A Pai, M Warner

Bowler: T Ramagge, S Bodha, J Mathews

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5 & Match 6, Grand League

RGC vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: C Watkins

Batter: L Bruce, N Advani, S Blake

All-rounder: I Latin, A Pai, M Warner

Bowler: T Ramagge, S Bodha, J Mathews, M Whelan

