RPT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 28

The 50th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the Royal Phantoms (RPT) sware off against Hampton Falcons (HMF) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday (July 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RPT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Phantoms have won two of their last nine games, while the Falcons have won one of their last nine. The Falcons will give it their all to win the game, but the Phantoms are expected to prevai.

RPT vs HMF Match Details

The 50th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 26 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RPT vs HMF, Match 50

Date and Time: July 26, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Expect a high-scoring game where top order batters will be crucial. Both teams could prefer to bat first. The last game played here between BLT and AKK saw 264 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

RPT vs HMF Form Guide

RPT - Won two of their last nine games

HMF - Won one of their last nine games

RPT vs HMF Probable Playing XIs

RPT

No injury update

Taranveer Singh, Harpreet Brar (C), Abhinav Sharma, Rizu Shrivastava, Ridham Satyawan, Vaibhav Kalra, Anush Prashar, Raman Arora (wk), Harjas Tandon, Aradhya Shukla, Gaurav Bedi

HMF

No injury update

Siddarth Kaul (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaskirat Singh, Aryan Sharma, Kunwar Kukreja, Mridul Sandal (wk), Madhav Pathania, Kunal Vishwa, Prabhjot Singh, Sumit Sharma

RPT vs HMF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Singh

Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. E Rao is another good pick.

Batters

A Chaudhary

R Satyawan and Chaudhary are the best batter picks. V Kalra played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Brar

Brar and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Pathania is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks are A Goyal and Shukla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Bedi is another good pick.

RPT vs HMF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

Singh bats in the top order and also does wicketkeeping duties, making him the safest pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 651 points in the last eight games.

A Chaudhary

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Chaudhary the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 443 points in the last eight games.

Five must-picks for RPT vs HMF, Match 50

A Singh

H Brar

A Chaudhary

H Singh

M Pathania

Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowls their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batters: V Kalra, R Satyawan, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma, A Prashar, M Pathania

Bowlers: A Shukla, A Goyal

Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batters: V Kalra, R Satyawan, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma, A Prashar, M Pathania, A Lawrence

Bowlers: A Shukla