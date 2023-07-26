RPT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 28

The 50th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the Royal Phantoms (RPT) sware off against Hampton Falcons (HMF) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday (July 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RPT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
The Phantoms have won two of their last nine games, while the Falcons have won one of their last nine. The Falcons will give it their all to win the game, but the Phantoms are expected to prevai.
RPT vs HMF Match Details
The 50th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 26 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: RPT vs HMF, Match 50
Date and Time: July 26, 2023; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for batters. Expect a high-scoring game where top order batters will be crucial. Both teams could prefer to bat first. The last game played here between BLT and AKK saw 264 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.
RPT vs HMF Form Guide
RPT - Won two of their last nine games
HMF - Won one of their last nine games
RPT vs HMF Probable Playing XIs
RPT
No injury update
Taranveer Singh, Harpreet Brar (C), Abhinav Sharma, Rizu Shrivastava, Ridham Satyawan, Vaibhav Kalra, Anush Prashar, Raman Arora (wk), Harjas Tandon, Aradhya Shukla, Gaurav Bedi
HMF
No injury update
Siddarth Kaul (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaskirat Singh, Aryan Sharma, Kunwar Kukreja, Mridul Sandal (wk), Madhav Pathania, Kunal Vishwa, Prabhjot Singh, Sumit Sharma
RPT vs HMF Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Singh
Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. E Rao is another good pick.
Batters
A Chaudhary
R Satyawan and Chaudhary are the best batter picks. V Kalra played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
H Brar
Brar and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Pathania is another good pick.
Bowlers
A Shukla
The top bowler picks are A Goyal and Shukla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Bedi is another good pick.
RPT vs HMF match captain and vice-captain choices
A Singh
Singh bats in the top order and also does wicketkeeping duties, making him the safest pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 651 points in the last eight games.
A Chaudhary
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Chaudhary the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 443 points in the last eight games.
Five must-picks for RPT vs HMF, Match 50
A Singh
H Brar
A Chaudhary
H Singh
M Pathania
Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowls their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: A Singh
Batters: V Kalra, R Satyawan, A Chaudhary
All-rounders: H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma, A Prashar, M Pathania
Bowlers: A Shukla, A Goyal
Royal Phantoms vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Singh
Batters: V Kalra, R Satyawan, A Chaudhary
All-rounders: H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma, A Prashar, M Pathania, A Lawrence
Bowlers: A Shukla