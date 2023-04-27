RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 27, 2023  

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday (April 27) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are atop the standings with ten points and a net run rate of +0.662 courtesy of five wins from seven games. They're also on a three-match winning streak. Meanwhile, the Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have eight points from four wins. Their net run rate of +0.844 is not among the worst.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the RR vs CSK game:

#3 Devon Conway (CSK) – 8.5 credits

Devon Conway of CSK (Courtesy: IPL)

Devon Conway has been in stupendous form and is among the leading run-scorers in IPL 2023. Hence, the left-handed batter should be picked for the RR vs CSK game.

Conway has scored 314 runs in seven games at an average of 52.33 and strike rate of 143.38. He's one of the major reasons why the Super Kings are atop the points table.

#2 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals (Courtesy: IPL)

Jos Buttler has been among the runs for the Royals and, hence, should be picked for the RR vs CSK game.

The right-hander has notched up 244 runs in seven games at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 145.24. He scored a fifty the last time the Royals faced the Super Kings. If he gets going, CSK bowlers could find it tough to stop him.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 9 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK (Courtesy: IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a stalwart for the Super Kings for quite some time now. He has racked up 270 runs in seven games at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 147.54.

Along with Conway, Gaikwad has provided CSK plenty of impressive starts. Hence, fantasy users must pick him for the RR vs CSK game.

