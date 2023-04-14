AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 25 & 26

The 25th & 26th games of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see Amadocs CC (AMD) go up against Limassol Qalandars (LQ) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus on Friday (April 14).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report. ().

Amadocs have won two of their four games and are fourth in Group A. They lost their last game against Napa Royal Kings by 18 runs. Limassol Qalandars, meanwhile, have won three of their eight games and are third in Group A. They lost their last game against Napa Royal Kings by three wickets.

AMD vs LQ Match Details

The 25th & 26th games of the ECS Cyprus T10 played on April 14 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus, at 6:10 pm & 8:05 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: AMD vs LQ, ECS Cyprus T10, Match 25 & 26

Date and Time: April 14, 2023; 6:10 pm & 8:05 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

AMD vs LQ Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 101.

AMD vs LQ Form Guide (Last Match)

Amadocs CC: L

Limassol Qalandars: L

AMD vs LQ probable playing XIs for today’s match

AMD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

AMD Probable Playing XI

Vimal Khanduri, V Sawant, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, A Singh(C), Aritra Chakraborty(wk), Chaitas Shah, Rahul Shukla, P Parvesh, Hitesh Thadani, Santosh Manda

LQ Injury/Team News

No major injury update

LQ Probable Playing XI

Naveed Akhtar, Sohail Ahmed, Prashant Patel, Muhammad Farooq(C), Shah Khalid, Amir Hussain, Varun Malhotra(wk), Numan Munir, Junaid Bhatti, Muhammad Mohsin, Parminder Singh

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Preetaj Deol (4 matches, 86 runs, Strike Rate: 168.63)

Deol, who has played decently in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 168.63 in four games.

Top Batter pick

Sohail Ahmed (8 matches, 112 runs, Strike Rate: 138.27)

Ahmed has batted well, and it's difficult to stop him once he gets going. He has scored 112 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 138.27.

Top All-rounder pick

Prashant Patel (8 matches, 2 wickets and 144 runs, Economy Rate: 10.88 and Strike Rate: 158.24)

Patel has scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 158.24 in eight games and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 10.88. He's a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Mohsin (8 matches, 7 wickets and 25 runs, Economy Rate: 7.94 and Strike Rate: 119.05)

Mohsin is a quality bowler who can score some handy runs in the lower middle order. He has taken seven wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.94 and also scored 25 runs.

AMD vs LQ match captain and vice-captain choices

Prashant Patel

Patel can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 144 runs and picked up two wickets in eight games.

Vimal Khanduri

Khanduri can be a good choice for captaincy, as he's a key player for Amadocs with both and ball. He has scored 42 runs in four games and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.13.

Five Must-picks with players stats for AMD vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naveed Akhtar 32 runs and 8 wickets in 9 games

Prashant Patel 144 runs and 2 wickets in 9 games

Muhammad Mohsin 25 runs and 7 wickets in 9 games

Vimal Khanduri 42 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Sohail Ahmed 112 runs in 8 games

AMD vs LQ Match Expert Tips

Naveed Akhtar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in incredible form.

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25 & 26, Head-to-Head League

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Preetaj Deol, Varun Malhotra

Batters: Gaurav Sagwan, Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Akhtar, Abbas Kazi, Hitesh Thadani

All-rounders: Prashant Patel, Vimal Khanduri, Ahmed Waleed

Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25 & 26, Grand League

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10

AMD vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Preetaj Deol, Varun Malhotra

Batters: Gaurav Sagwan, Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Akhtar, Hitesh Thadani

All-rounders: Prashant Patel, Vimal Khanduri, Ahmed Waleed

Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Muhammad Mohsin.

Poll : 0 votes