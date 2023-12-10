SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – December 10, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) lock horns in the first game of their three-match T20I series on Tuesday, June 6 at Kingsmead in Durban.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be high on confidence after beating Australia 4-1 in a five-game T20I series. The Proteas, meanwhile, will want to make the most of the home conditions and start on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has had a decent year in T20Is with the bat. The right-hander is fifth in the list of leading run-scorers in T20Is this year.

He has scored 577 runs in 15 innings at an average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 152.64. With one hundred and four fifties, the No.1 batter in T20Is has done well, so you should pick him in fantasy teams for the SA vs IND game.

#2 Aiden Markram (SA) – 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram of South Africa (Photo Credits: Proteas Men)

Aiden Markam is someone who should be picked in fantasy teams for the SA vs IND game.

In 37 T20Is, the right-handed batter has racked up 1063 runs at an average of 39.37, with a top score of 70. Markram is also a part-time off-break bowler and could be the man with the golden arm for the Proteas.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – 8.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been India’s standout spinner in T20Is this year. The tweaker has taken 18 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.20.

Recently, he picked up 10 wickets in the T20I series against Australia and became the No.1 bowler in T20Is. It goes without saying that Bishnoi should be picked in fantasy teams for the SA vs IND game.

