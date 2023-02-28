SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

South Africa are one of the best teams in the world with a world-class bowling attack to fall back on. Although they are under new coaching management and have a new captain in Temba Bavuma, South Africa will start as the clear favorite in this series.

However, South Africa will be wary of the Windies, who have a good mix of youth and experience on the roster. The Windies will bank on the likes of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers to step up as they seek a winning start to the tour. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking Test match awaits in Centurion.

SA vs WI Match Details, 1st Test

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 1st Test

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton/Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Gudakesh Motie

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joshua da Silva (20 matches, 776 runs, Average: 28.74)

Joshua da Silva has had his moments in the Test format, scoring 776 runs in 20 matches. Although he averages only 28.74 in Test cricket, da Silva has four scores of fifty or more in this format. Given his ability to score valuable runs down the order and with the tail, da Silva is a top pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dean Elgar (82 matches, 5027 runs, Average: 37.24)

Dean Elgar is one of the best openers in the game, scoring 5027 runs in 82 matches. He averages 37.24 and has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Elgar boasting of valuable experience, he is a good addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (60 matches, 2626 runs, 148 wickets)

Jason Holder has been a consistent performer for West Indies, scoring 2626 runs and picking up 148 wickets in 60 Tests. He averages 29.09 with the ball and is one of the best lower-order batters in the world. With the conditions likely to suit Holder, he is a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (18 matches, 64 wickets, Average: 27.91)

Anrich Nortje is one of the fiercest bowlers in the world, capable of generating high pace and extracting discomforting bounce. He averages 27.91 with 64 wickets to his name. With Nortje in fine form over the last few months, he is another must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has a brilliant Test record for South Africa, picking up 268 wickets in 58 Tests at an average of 22.85. He has a terrific record in home conditions, averaging 19.96. Given his record and recent form, Rabada is a top captaincy pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has been in fine form for the West Indies across all formats. He is a decent option with the new ball and can use the bouncer to good effect. Although he is averaging only 35.79 with the ball in this format, Joseph has some experience to fall back on in South African conditions.

With Joseph also capable with the bat down the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Temba Bavuma 2797 runs in 54 matches Dean Elgar 5027 runs in 82 matches Anrich Nortje 64 wickets in 18 matches Kyle Mayers 895 runs, 27 wickets in 16 matches Alzarri Joseph 72 wickets in 26 matches

SA vs WI match expert tips for 1st Test

Marco Jansen is another top performer for South Africa in this format, averaging a sensational 21.66 in 10 Tests so far. In addition to his bowling, Jansen has improved his batting ability in leaps and bounds of late. Given the conditions on offer, Jansen could be a brilliant differential pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje

