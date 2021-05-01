SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Series ODD Match - May 02, 2021 

Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the second match of the Women's Super Series ODD at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount on Sunday.

Scorchers Women will head into the game on the back of a 14-run win over Typhoons Women. Although the Scorchers' batting department didn't perform as per expectations, they bowled exceptionally well to defend a low total in the first Women's Super Series match.

Typhoons Women, on the other hand, failed to chase down a below-par total of 222 runs in the first game. They will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and making a strong comeback on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (C), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey and Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women

Laura Delany (C), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (WK), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women

Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter, Ashlee King.

Typhoons Women

Laura Delany (C), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (WK), Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Match 2, Women's Super Series

Date & Time: 2nd May 2021, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pembroke Cricket Club is pretty much a slow batting surface, with the bowlers expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The wicket is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Women's Super Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Women's Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King.

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King.

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis.