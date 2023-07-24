SFU vs TSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 24, 2023

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) take on Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the 14th game of the Major League Cricket 2023 at Church Street Park, Morrisville, on Monday (July 24).

Both sides have won two games, with the Super Kings in third place place and the Unicorns behind them on NRR. On that note, here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for today’s Major League Cricket T20 game:

#3 Marcus Stoinis (SFU)- 9 Credits

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis's ability to impact games with both bat and ball is well-known.

He scored 37 off 18 against Los Angeles Knight Riders and will look forward to scoring a similar innings here. Stoinis could be a valuable pick as captain or vice-captain of your SFU vs TSK Dream11 team.

#2 Devon Conway (TSK) - 9 Credits

Devon Conway looked brilliant in the opening game of the season, scoring 55 off 37 at the top.

He failed in the second game but returned with a 74-run knockoff of 55 in the third game. After failing in his last outing, Conway will be eager to get going. The left-hander is a great choice as captain or vice-captain of your SFU vs TSK Dream11 team.

#1 Shadab Khan (SFU) - 9 Credits

Shadab Khan rose to the occasion in the first game with 61 off 30. He then scored 37 runs in the next game but has failed in his last two outings. However, he looked good with the ball, claiming two wickets while conceding 26 runs against Knight Riders. Khan could be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your SFU vs TSK Dream11 prediction team.

