SIN-U19 vs ML-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 4

The fourth game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Malaysia Under 19 (ML-U19) square off against Singapore Under 19 (SIN-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (February 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Malaysia lost their last game against United Arab Emirates by seven wickets. Singapore, meanwhile, lost their first game against Nepal by 96 runs. Malaysia will give it their all to win the game, but Singapore are expected to prevai;

ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 Match Details

The fourth game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 25 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ML-U19 vs SIN-U19, Match 4

Date and Time: February 25, 2023; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas could take wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last game here between Malaysia and UAE saw 243 runs scored for the oss of 13 wickets.

ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 Form Guide

ML-U19 - L

SIN-U19 - L

ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

ML-U19

No injury update

Mohammad Hairil Harisan (wk), Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, Muhammad Bahrin, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Sulhie, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Akram Malek, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris, Hamzah Bin-Panggi, Siddharth Neelkantan, Syahir Syamael, Mohd-Faiz Fitri-Yusoff

SIN-U19

No injury update

Arjun Nagpal (wk), Aaryan Modi, Sidhanth Srikanth, Rahil Khan-I, Abhuday Chhajer, Jeevan Santhanam, Pranav Maheshwari, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Adwitya Bhargava (c), Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Pranav Ramanatha Siva

ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Somani

Somani is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Hairal is another good pick.

Batters

H Hariz

Hariz and Srikanth are the two best batter picks. M Azri played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Malek

J Santhanam and Malek are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Haiqal is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Fitri

The top bowler picks are S Syamael and M Fitri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Bhargava is another good pick.

ML-U19 vs SIN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hariz

Hariz bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here.

A Malek

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Malek the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for ML-U19 vs SIN-U19, Match 4

A Malek

M Azri

J Santhanam

S Srikanth

M Hariz

Malaysia Under 19 vs Singapore Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least four top order batters, who also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Under 19 vs Singapore Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Somani

Batters: S Srikanth, M Hariz, M Bahrin, M Azri

All-rounders: A Malek, H Haiqal, J Santhanam

Bowlers: A Bhargava, S Syamael, M Fitri

Malaysia Under 19 vs Singapore Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Hairal

Batters: S Srikanth, M Hariz, M Azri

All-rounders: A Malek, H Haiqal, J Santhanam, S Karthik

Bowlers: A Bhargava, S Syamael, M Fitri

