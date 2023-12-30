SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 19

The 19th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Sydney Thunders (THU) at the Sydney Showdown Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, December 30.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Sydney have won one of their last four games. Sydney, meanwhile are third in the points table, winning three of their last four games. Predicting the winner in such games is tricky, so one should make a balanced team. Nevertheless, the Sixers appear to be the better team and should win.

SIX vs THU Match Details

The 19th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on Dec. 30 at the Sydney Showdown Stadium in Sydney at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIX vs THU, Match 19

Date and Time: December 30, 2023; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showdown Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showdown Stadium in Sydney supports both bowlers and batters.

It's a high scoring venue, and pacers are crucial at the death. The last T20 here was in January between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat, where 255 runs were scored for the loss of six wickets in 26.5 overs.

SIX vs THU Form Guide

SIX - Won three of their last four games

THU - Won one of their last four games

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XIs

SIX

No injury update

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Steve O'Keefe

THU

No injury update

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha

SIX vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Bancroft

Bancroft is the best wicketkeeper pick and is expected to perform well. J Philippe is another good pick.

Batters

O Davies

J Vince and O Davies are the two best batter picks. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. A Hales is also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Sams

Sams and J Edwards are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. M Henriques is another good pick.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks are Khan and J Bird. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Dwarshuis is another good pick.

SIX vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sams

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Sams the captain of your fantasy team. He has earned 370 points in the last four games.

C Bancroft

C Bancroft has performed well with the bat and also kept well. He loves performing against the Sixers and has earned 252 points in the last four overall games.

Five must-picks for SIX vs THU, Match 19

D Sams

Z Khan

C Bancroft

J Edwards

J Bird

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, C Bancroft

Batters: O Davies, A Hales, J Vince

All-rounders: D Sams, J Edwards, M Henriques

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, Z Khan, J Bird

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, C Bancroft

Batters: O Davies, J Silk

All-rounders: D Sams, J Edwards, M Henriques, C Green

Bowlers: S Abbott, Z Khan, J Bird