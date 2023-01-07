SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20, Final

Sepahijala Stars Women (SJS-W) will take on United North Riders Women (UNR-W) in the final of the Tripura Women's T20 at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Final.

Sepahijala Stars Women finished fourth in the points table with five wins and as many losses from their 10 matches. However, they defeated table-toppers West Tripura Strikers Women in the first semi-final by six wickets to book their tickets for the final.

Meanwhile, United North Riders Women finished second in the table with 14 points, level with West Tripura Strikers. They had won seven of their 10 matches. They got the better of West Tripura Titans Women by two wickets and will now contest the final.

SJS-W vs UNR-W Match Details, Final

The Final of Tripura Women's T20 will be played on January 8 at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The match is set to take place at 11.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SJS-W vs UNR-W, Tripura Women's T20, Final

Date and Time: January 08, 2022, 11.30 am IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SJS-W vs UNR-W Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Siechem Ground has been conducive to the bowlers who have enjoyed bowling on this surface. Low scores have been prevalent throughout the tournament and the same trend is expected to follow. Spinners could prove to be crucial in controlling the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 121.2

Average second innings score: 89.6

SJS-W vs UNR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sepahijala Stars Women: W-W-L-L-W

United North Riders Women: W-L-W-W-L

SJS-W vs UNR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sepahijala Stars Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sepahijala Stars Women Probable Playing 11

Supriya Das (wk), Ashmita Nath, Nikita Debnath, Shilpi Debnath, Suravi Roy (c), Zusmin Kar, Paromita Chakraborty, Shyantika Ghosh, Ananya Debnath, Ruma Das, and Mandira Debnath.

United North Riders Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

United North Riders Women Probable Playing 11

Shiuli Chakraborty (c), Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Juyel Bhowal, Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, and Sagarika Noatia.

SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Das (11 matches, 321 runs, Strike Rate: 105.59)

S Das is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is the highest scorer for her side with 321 runs in 11 games so far.

Top Batter pick

P Sutradhar (11 matches, 128 runs and 7 wickets)

P Sutradhar has been in great form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has made 128 runs in 11 games and has also been able to pick up seven wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

N Debnath (11 matches, 154 runs and 11 wickets)

N Debnath has been a valuable presence for her side. She has added a lot of value with her all-round abilities. Debnath has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of over 91. She has also scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 5.73.

Top Bowler pick

S Das (8 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.16)

M Debnath is the joint leading wicket-taker for South Blasters. She has already scalped eight wickets in as many games at a wonderful economy of 5.16.

SJS-W vs UNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty has been in outrageous touch for her team and has been the best player in the tournament. She is the second highest scorer in the competition with 334 runs at an average above 41 and at a strike rate of 112.84. She has also taken a league record 17 wickets at an average of 12.29 and has an economy of 6.24. She will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Roy

S Roy has also been phenomenal for her side. She has amassed 100 runs and has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.21.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Chakraborty 334 runs and 17 wickets 1109 points S Roy 100 runs and 13 wickets 746 points N Debnath 154 runs and 11 wickets 642 points S Das 321 runs 556 points P Das 96 runs and 10 wickets 537 points

SJS-W vs UNR-W match expert tips

S Chakraborty has been head and shoulders clear of any other player and will be an important presence in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, P Sutradhar, Z Kar

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, N Debnath, P Das, P Paul

Bowlers: S Das, R Das, N Das

SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

SJS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, P Sutradhar, Z Kar

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, N Debnath, P Das, S Paul

Bowlers: S Das, R Das, J Bhowal

