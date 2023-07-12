SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 13, 2023

The first match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A is scheduled to be played on July 13 at Sinhalese Sports Club. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST.

Led by Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lanka A boast the likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashen Bandara, and Dilshan Madushanka. On the other hand, Saif Hassan will lead the Bangladesh side with talented all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, and Mahmudu Hasan Joy in the side.

On that note, the following are three players you can consider as your captain/vice-captain for your SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Soumya Sarkar (BD-A) - 8.5 credits

Soumya Sarkar, a left-handed middle-order batter, is renowned for his experience and performances in limited-overs cricket. In his last 10 List A matches, he has scored a total of 227 runs at a decent strike rate. Additionally, he has also contributed with the ball, picking up four wickets.

With an impressive average of 32.14 in ODIs, Soumya will be a great addition as captain/vice-captain of your SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 teams.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana (SL-A) - 8.0 credits

Matheesha Pathirana is a talented right-arm pacer from Sri Lanka who has been in fantastic form. After impressing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023, the youngster continued his excellent form in the most recent ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He played six matches and picked up nine wickets, including an impressive spell of 4/23.

Given his recent form in the One-Days, Matheesha Pathirana will be a valuable choice for the vice-captain of your SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 team.

#1 Chamika Karunaratne (SL-A) - 8.5 credits

Chamika Karunaratne is an all-rounder from Sri Lanka who has made significant contributions with both bat and ball in international cricket. With 23 ODI appearances, he has scalped 24 wickets and scored 443 runs at an average of 27.68.

He showcased his abilities for Sri Lanka A against England in February 2023, scoring an impressive half-century. In Sri Lanka's recent tour of New Zealand, he took a 4-wicket haul and also made valuable contributions with the bat.

