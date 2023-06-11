SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st unofficial Test – June 12, 2023  

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and South Africa A (SA-A) lock horns in the first unofficial Test on Monday (June 12) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri, Sri Lanka.

South Africa A won the three-game One Day series 2-1 in Dambulla. The visitors will look to continue the momentum in the longer format. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-A vs SA-A game:

#3 Dewald Brevis (SA-A) – 8 credits

Brevis was brilliant in the 50-over format and should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-A vs SA-A. game

The 20-year-old is a hard-hitting batter and can also bowl handy leg breaks. He has proven himself in the limited-overs format and will look to do well in the longer version, too. He has scored 143 runs in three first-class matches thus far, with a top score of 56.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (SL-A) – 7.5 credits

Wellalage captained Sri Lanka U19 in the 2022 World Cup in the Caribbean and broke into the national team as well later that year.

He has already played one Test and nine ODIs for Sri Lanka. In first-class cricket, Wellalage has scored 772 runs at an average of 27.57 with four fifties to his name. He has also picked up 80 wickets and has five five-wicket hauls.

#1 Tristan Stubbs (SA-A) – 8 credits

Stubbs is a dynamic batter, so fantasy users should pick him for the SL-A vs SA-A game.

In ten first-class matches, Stubbs has scored 510 runs at an average of 42.50 with one half-century and two centuries to his name. He can also bowl handy off-breaks. Stubbs was recently a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

