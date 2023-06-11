SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial Test

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will take on South Africa A (SA-A) in the first unofficial Test at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday (June 12). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and pitch report.

South Africa have picked a strong and young lineup for the upcoming unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A. Tony de Zorzi will captain the team, which will include Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy and Lizaad Williams.

Meanwhile, Nipun Dananjaya will lead Sri Lanka A. Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Udara and Ashen Bandara are among the team's familiar faces.

SL-A vs SA-A Match Details

The first unofficial Test of South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka will be played on June 12 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match SL-A vs SA-A, South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka, Match 1st Unofficial Test

Date and Time: June 12, 2023; 10.00 am IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-A vs SA-A Pitch Report

The surface generally favours batters, who receive good value for their shots. Fans can expect batters to have an easy time in the early going, while spinners will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score is around 289.

Last 5 Matches on this pitch

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 289

Average second innings score: 268

SL-A vs SA-A Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Sri Lanka A: W-W-L

South Africa A: W-L-L

SL-A vs SA-A Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports

Sri Lanka A Probable Playing XI

Nishan Madushka(w), Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Udara, Ashen Bandara, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Nimesh Vimukthi, Isitha Wijesundera, Dilshan Madushanka

South Africa A Transport Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports

South Africa A Probable Playing XI

Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi (c), Zubayr Hamza, Tristan Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile (w), Matthew Breetzke, Tshepo Moreki, Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy, Lizaad Williams, Beyers Swanepoel

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nishan Madushka

Madushka is a great choice from the wicketkeeper section. He has amassed 176 runs at an average of 88.00 in three games.

Top Batter pick

Keegan Petersen

Petersen is a talented batter who has scored 596 runs at an average of 29.80 in 11 Tests. Given his form and abilities, expect him to score big in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Dunith Wellalage

Wellalage is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a great differential pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 109 runs and also picked up nine wickets in as many ODI games.

Top Bowlers Pick

Khaled Ahmed is expected to lead Sri Lanka A's bowling attack, scalping 12 wickets at an average of 29.50 in 11 T20 games.

SL-A vs SA-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Kyle Verreynne

Verreynne could prove to be a great multiplier pick in your fantasy team because of his batting skills. He has scored 576 runs at an average of 28.60 in 14 games.

Senuran Muthusamy

Narine could provide you with some crucial points with both bat and ball. He has picked up two wickets and scored 105 runs in three games.

Five must-picks for SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tony de Zorzi

Zubayr Hamza

Sahan Arachchige

Janith Liyanage

Tristan Stubbs

SL-A vs SA-A match expert tips

Picking all-rounders and bowlers would be an excellent decision. Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Matthew Breetzke, Tshepo Moreki and Gerald Coetzee will be the top picks.

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

SL-A vs SA-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Nishan Madushka

Batters: Keegan Petersen, Tony De Zorzi, A Bandara

All-rounders: C Bosch, S Muthusamy, J Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, N Vimukthi

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, D Madusanka

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

SL-A vs SA-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verreynne, Nishan Madushka

Batters: Keegan Petersen, Tony De Zorzi, N Dananjaya

All-rounders: C Bosch, S Muthusamy, Dunith Wellalage, N Vimukthi

Bowlers: G Coetzee, D Madusanka

