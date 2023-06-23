SL vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 23, 2023

The 11th game of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will see Sri Lanka (SL) lock horns with Oman (OMN) in a Group B clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday (June 23).

Sri Lanka had a near-perfect start to their campaign, thrashing UAE by a massive 175-run margin to open their account in the tournament. With the lopsided win, they have moved to second place in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +3.500.

Oman, meanwhile, are on a roll, as they have won both of their games. Following a five-wicket win over UAE, Oman moved top in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +0.368.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the SL vs OMN game.

#3 Aqib IIyas (OMN) - 8 Credits

IIyas is one of the most reliable batters in the Oman team. The 30-year-old is the leading run-scorer for his team, accumulating 105 runs in two games at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 84.67.

With back-to-back fifties, IIyas should be an automatic pick as vice-captain in your Dream11 fantasy team for the SL vs OMN game.

#2 Kusal Mendis (SL) - 8.5 Credits

Mendis is an attacking top-order batter who looks to put pressure on the bowlers right from the first ball. His knock of 78 off 63 at a strike rate of 123.81 ensured that Sri Lanka ended up with a competitive score against UAE.

They will be expecting another match-winning knock from their captain against Oman. Hence, the right-handed batter should find a place in your SL vs Oman Dream11 fantasy team as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 9 Credits

Hasaranga once again proved why he's regarded as one of the best spinners in world cricket right now. The right-arm spinner scythed through the UAE lineup, picking up six wickets, bowling at an impressive economy rate of three.

Apart from his batting, he played a quickfire knock of 23 off 12 with the help of three fours. Considering the same, Hasaranga should be an ideal pick as captain in your Dream11 team for the SL vs OMN game.

