SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – July 10, 2023

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will face off in the 2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Sri Lanka 2023 on July 10th at 10:00 AM IST at P Sara Oval in Colombo.

After a successful run in the ODI series, Sri Lanka Women faced a tough challenge from the New Zealand Women in the T20Is. In the first T20I, the Kiwi Women made a strong comeback, securing a victory by five wickets.

Choosing to bowl first, they displayed excellent bowling performances by Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, and Leigh Kasperek, each taking two wickets. The hosts were limited to a total of 106/9, with Vishmi Gunaratne (26) emerging as the top scorer.

The rest of the team failed to surpass the 20-run mark. Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr combined 78 runs and Plimmer finished the game in the 19th over, ultimately leading New Zealand Women to their first triumph.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) - 9 credits

Australia v Sri Lanka - Women's T20 Game 1

Chamari Athapaththu has had a mixed performance in this tour so far. While she smashed two centuries in the ODIs, proving instrumental in Sri Lanka's victories, her T20I performances didn't start off well. However, the Sri Lankan skipper will be eager to turn things around in the upcoming match and replicate her sensational innings from the ODI series.

#2 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st T20

Sophie Devine, another formidable all-rounder from the New Zealand team, has been performing consistently in both facets of the game. She has scored 194 runs in four games, which includes a remarkable knock of 137 runs in the ODIs.

Sophie has also contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.14. Although she had a less impactful performance in the previous game, she will aim to bounce back and make a strong impact in the upcoming match.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr has been in exceptional form in T20Is since the Women's T20 World Cup 2022/23. In her last five T20I matches, she has taken eight wickets and scored 147 runs, including one half-century.

The 22-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer of the New Zealand Women, accumulating 201 runs with an impressive average of 50.25. With three wickets already in her kitty, Amelia becomes a top contender for the captain in your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 team.

