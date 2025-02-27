SL-W vs NZW-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st Practice Match

The first practice match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Sri Lanka (SL-W) squaring off against New Zealand XI (NZW-XI) at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Thursday, February 27. Here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZW-XI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Sri Lanka have a lot of good all-rounders while New Zealand have a good balance of experience and youngsters. The two teams will play two practice matches before the ODI series.

SL-W vs NZW-XI Match Details

The first practice match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on February 27 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln at 5:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-W vs NZW-XI, 1st Practice match

Date and Time: February 27, 2025; 5:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture, with spinners playing a crucial role in the middle overs.

SL-W vs NZW-XI Form Guide

SL-W - Will be playing their first match

NZW-XI - Will be playing their first match

SL-W vs NZW-XI Probable Playing XIs

SL-W

No injury updates

Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu, Kavisha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Inoshi Fernando

NZW-XI

No injury updates

Kate Gaging (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Ocean Bartlett, Claudia Green, Flora Devonshire, Eve Wolland

SL-W vs NZW-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sanjeewani

Sanjeewani is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. C Green is another good option.

Batters

V Rajapaksha

Rajapakshe and G Plimmer are the two best batter picks. G Plimmer bats in the top order and is in great form. H Madavi is another good option.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

B Halliday and Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks. Athapaththu opens the innings and completes her quota of overs. K Dilhari is another good option.

Bowlers

S Kumari

The top bowler picks are F Devonshire and Kumari, who completes her quota of overs and is in top form. H Prabodhani is another good option.

SL-W vs NZW-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

Athapaththu is in top form and performing well. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, making her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

B Halliday

Halliday is a crucial pick from the New Zealand squad. She bats in the top order and bowls. She has an exceptional record at the venue.

Five must-picks for SL-W vs NZW-XI, 1st Practice match

C Athapaththu

B Halliday

K Dilhari

J Watkin

G Plimmer

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: V Rajapaksha, G Plimmer, H Madavi

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, K Dilhari, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, U Prabodhani, F Devonshire

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: V Rajapaksha, G Plimmer

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, K Dilhari, B Halliday, N Patel, K Anderson

Bowlers: S Kumari, F Devonshire

