SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Women’s Emerging T20 match – June 12, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and United Arab Emirates (UAE-W) lock horns in the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Monday (June 12) at the Misson Road Ground in Mong Kong, Hong Kong.

Both Sri Lanka and the UAE have many players, who have taken part in international games. The opening game of the tournament is expected to be an exciting one.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs UAE-W game:

#3 Vishmi Gunaratne (SL-W) – 8.5 credits

Gunaratne played in the U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year after which she went on to play the senior tournament in South Africa.

She's a promising batter at the top of the order and should be picked by fantasy teams for the SL-W vs UAE-W game. In four ODIs and 16 T20Is, Gunaratne has scored 34 and 189 runs with a top score of 45.

#2 Chaya Mughal (UAE-W) – 7 credits

Mughal is a veteran of UAE cricket, so fantasy users should pick her for the SL-W vs UAE-W game.

In 58 games, the 36-year-old has scored 574 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 79.06 with a top score of 52 to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 37 wickets at an economy rate of 4.60 and a strike rate of 27.

#1 Esha Oza (UAE-W) – 9 credits

Esha Oza (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Esha Oza is a talented young all-rounder who should be included in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs UAE-W game.

She has played 55 WT20Is, scoring 1308 runs at an average of 27.25 with two hundreds and four half-centuries. She has also picked up 40 wickets in 40 innings at an excellent economy rate of 4.68.

